Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Dalton Hanback, Central;60;478;4
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;54;396;5
Junior Summerhill;Waterloo;20;323;4
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;25;312;5
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;58;272;6
Chris Silva, Wilson;38;261;3
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;15;247;4
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;14;220;5
Tanner Melton, Wilson;41;216;1
Dee Beckwith, Florence;27;212;4
Boots McCullouch, Russellville;24;211;4
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;26;206;2
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;37;205;1
Austin Burgess, Rogers;32;204;0
Colton Patton, Deshler;18;200;4
JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;38;200;3
Austin Holt, Wilson;49;193;1
Carson Daniel, Brooks;27;190;3
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;30;184;3
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;16;177;4
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;33;166;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;23;164;0
--
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Carson Daniel, Brooks;47-65-2;693;9
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;27-44-1;575;9
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;26-50-1;487;5
Gardner Flippo, Florence;27-45-4;470;3
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;33-61-6;453;5
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;25-46-4;373;5
Payton Palmer, Central;24-58-X;372;2
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;18-43-0;361;4
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;22-35-1;360;4
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;14-25-1;350;5
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;26-34-X;337;2
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;18-31-1;335;3
Eli Musso, Haleyville;16-35-1;310;3
--
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;32;506;6
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;9;261;5
Dee Beckwith, Florence;11;242;3
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;6;205;2
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;11;193;2
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;10;161;6
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;10;151;1
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;8;151;1
Devin Doss, Sheffield;5;148;2
Martez Smith, Sheffield;6;144;1
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;2;142;2
Tee Carter, Colbert County;6;135;2
Andrew Baugh, Florence;9;131;1
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;7;120;1
--
Tackles
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;39
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;35
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;34
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;34
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;34
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;33
Drake Patterson, Brooks;31
Preston Hardin, Florence;29
Levi Adams, Lawrence County;28
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;27
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;26
Matthew Stephens, Haleyville;25.5
Cooper Vandiver, Collinwood;25
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;25
Brooks Scott, Russellville;25
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;25
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;25
Ayden Perkins, Central;23
Alex Fisher, Central;23
Elisiah Willis, Colbert County;23
Isaac Mason, Florence;23
Makahi Russell, Florence;23
Gage Adams, Lawrence County;23
Jacob Parker, Lexington;23
Walker Balentine, Rogers;23
Kody Buttrum, Rogers;23
--
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
16 others with 1 interception
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.