Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;85;1262;21
Dalton Hanback, Central;123;1243;17
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;58;826;11
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;72;810;15
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;136;794;6
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;118;749;8
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;94;740;8
Colton Patton, Deshler;74;700;9
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;105;695;7
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;142;690;10
Dee Beckwith, Florence;100;638;13
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;55;605;12
Todd Perkins, R.A. Hubbard;84;570;6
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;81;560;8
Tanner Melton, Wilson;107;531;6
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;56;511;9
Boots McCulloch, Russellville;69;502;7
Trey Martin, Lexington;78;498;3
Richard Parrish, Waterloo;44;483;11
Chris Silva, Wilson;80;483;6
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;97;481;7
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;81;479;10
Hunter King, Red Bay;72;472;3
Brooks Berry, Muscle Shoals;65;433;5
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;60;431;7
--
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;70-128-3;1476;17
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;80-159-8;1416;24
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;92-130-4;1361;18
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;97-171-10;1349;14
Carson Daniel, Brooks;85-120-4;1269;15
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;64-114-4;1156;16
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;57-109-2;1041;6
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;49-98;0;996;10
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;69-115-9;938;4
Gardner Flippo, Florence;62-105-6;911;6
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;47-88-5;830;9
Payton Palmer, Central;55-126-X;797;3
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;32-55-2;718;3
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;55-99-6;713;9
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;29-48-2;660;10
Cade Crews, Wayne County;33-75-6;558;5
Derrick Wiggins, R.A. Hubbard;49-82-X;502;7
--
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;56;836;9
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;30;725;11
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;26;560;8
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;25;512;4
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;23;504;8
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;27;462;6
Dee Beckwith, Florence;21;460;3
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;32;394;3
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;15;362;4
Devin Doss, Sheffield;14;357;5
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;19;346;7
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;9;343;6
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;26;324;5
Luke McIntyre, Lauderdale County;20;320;4
Markel Ricks, Muscle Shoals;25;317;1
Tee Carter, Colbert County;19;304;5
--
Tackles
Jacob Parker, Lexington;108
Drake Patterson, Brooks;94
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;92
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;86
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;85
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;80
Ca’Ni McCoy, R.A. Hubbard;77
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;76
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;74
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;73
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;73
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;70
Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;69
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;68
Gavin Edgman, Red Bay;68
Chip Peters, Deshler;67
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;66
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;64
Cameron McKinney, Red Bay;64
Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;63
Carsen Reed, Hatton;62
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;62
Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale County;61
Ayden Perkins, Central;59
Daniel White, Lauderdale County;58
Gavin Scott, Waterloo;58
Paden Hodges, Brooks;57
Wheeler Dickerson, Lauderdale County;57
--
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard;4
Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;3
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;3
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;3
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;2
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;2
Marq Malone, Deshler;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Trey Martin, Lexington;2
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;2
Damian Thompson, Mars Hill;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
Grayson Eady, Russellville;2
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;2
