Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;76;1110;18
Dalton Hanback, Central;108;1096;16
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;93;969;11
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;102;684;8
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;119;682;6
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;72;620;12
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;125;610;9
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;38;603;9
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;79;600;6
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;89;581;6
Colton Patton, Deshler;58;570;7
Dee Beckwith, Florence;88;558;11
Boots McCulloch, Russellville;69;502;7
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;53;493;9
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;81;479;10
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;35;456;9
Hunter King, Red Bay;57;431;3
Todd Perkins, R.A. Hubbard;63;428;6
Richard Parrish, Waterloo;38;414;9
Austin Ashley, Russellville;71;405;5
Carson Daniel, Brooks;55;403;5
Tanner Melton, Wilson;91;389;3
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;57;385;5
Chris Silva, Wilson;67;371;5
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;49;370;6
--
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;70-128-3;1476;17
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;80-159-X;1416;19
Carson Daniel, Brooks;85-120-4;1269;15
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;88-157-8;1240;13
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;74-107-3;1142;14
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;54-97-4;1020;14
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;52-100-2;956;5
Gardner Flippo, Florence;58-95-5;888;6
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;44-91-0;883;9
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;63-101-7;855;3
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;47-88-5;830;9
Payton Palmer, Central;51-104-X;745;3
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;51-84-4;685;9
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;29-49-2;643;3
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;26-42-2;602;10
Cade Crews, Wayne County;31-66-5;556;5
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;45-75-3;492;2
Derrick Wiggins, R.A. Hubbard;33-68-X;480;7
Eli Musso, Haleyville 25-64-4;439;4
--
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;56;836;9
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;26;654;10
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;21;507;5
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;23;504;8
Dee Beckwith, Florence;19;442;3
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;23;438;4
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;25;420;5
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;30;376;3
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;14;360;4
Devin Doss, Sheffield;14;357;5
Tee Carter, Colbert County;19;304;5
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;7;300;5
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;22;297;2
Rowe Gallagher, Russellville;17;290;6
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;23;290;4
Noah Sanderson, Colinwood;17;289;2
Martez Smith, Sheffield;14;283;3
Andrew Baugh, Florence;17;261;2
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;13;260;5
Mason Holt, Red Bay;14;260;0
--
Tackles
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;84
Drake Patterson, Brooks;80
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;78
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;73
Jaylon Jones, Sheffield;70
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;67
Ca’Ni McCoy, R.A. Hubbard;66
Rouge Holt, Colinwood;66
Brooks Scott, Russellville;65
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;62
Preston Hardin, Florence;59
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;57
Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale County;57
Chip Peters, Deshler;57
Tre Williams, Sheffield;56
Makahi Russell, Florence;55
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;55
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;54
Grayson Eady, Russellville;53
Angel Moreno, Russellville;53
Paden Hodges, Brooks;52
Wheeler Dickerson, Lauderdale County;52
Gavin Scott, Waterloo;52
Alex Fisher, Central;51
K. Williams, Florence;51
Daniel White, Lauderdale County;50
Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;49
Levi Adams, Lawrence County;48
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;47
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;46
Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;45
--
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard;4
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;3
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;3
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;2
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;2
Martez Smith, Sheffield;2
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Grayson Eady, Russellville;2
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;2
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
Marq Malone, Deshler;2
Kane Gravitt Tucker, Haleyville;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
