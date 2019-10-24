Rushing
Dalton Hanback, Central;138;1467;20
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;119;1460;22
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;109;955;10
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;66;872;12
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;154;865;7
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;103;814;8
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;72;810;15
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;123;763;9
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;118;749;8
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;63;706;16
Colton Patton, Deshler;74;700;9
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;142;690;10
Dee Beckwith, Florence;110;687;13
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;86;643;10
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;115;595;9
Todd Perkins, R.A. Hubbard;84;570;6
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;69;568;10
Trey Martin, Lexington;94;560;4
Hunter King, Red Bay;92;557;4
Tanner Melton, Wilson;107;531;6
Boots McCulloch, Russellville;69;502;7
--
Passing
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;85-154-4;1674;19
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;98-177-8;1640;25
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;113-157-4;1622;21
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;103-185-11;1515;15
Carson Daniel, Brooks;85-120-4;1269;15
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;68-127-2;1208;8
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;64-114-4;1156;16
Gardner Flippo, Florence;70-116-6;1043;6
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;51-100;0;1036;11
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;69-115-9;938;4
Payton Palmer, Central;59-131-X;886;3
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;35-57-2;870;11
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;47-88-5;830;9
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;61-112;6;825;11
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;32-55-2;718;3
Cade Crews, Wayne County;39-89-7;634;5
--
Receiving
Kobe Warden, Brooks;56;836;9
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;33;815;12
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;30;629;8
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;26;564;9
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;27;552;5
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;33;547;6
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;33;445;3
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;25;421;8
Devin Doss, Sheffield;16;406;6
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;16;383;4
Markel Ricks, Muscle Shoals;28;359;1
Austen Baker, Phil Campbell;25;348;4
Walker White, Mars Hill;12;346;4
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;9;343;6
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;27;327;5
Martez Smith, Sheffield;19;315;3
--
Tackles
Jacob Parker, Lexington;128
Drake Patterson, Brooks;110
Brooks Scott, Russellville;101
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;95
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;92
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;92
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;90
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;88
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;84
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;82
Curt Newton, Lexington;81
Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;80
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;79
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;79
Ca’Ni McCoy, R.A. Hubbard;77
Angel Moreno, Russellville;73
Ayden Perkins, Central;72
Gavin Edgmon, Red Bay;72
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;71
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;68
Cameron McKinney, Red Bay;68
Chip Peters, Deshler;67
Carsen Reed, Hatton;67
Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale County;67
Paden Hodges, Brooks;66
Daniel White, Lauderdale County;66
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;66
Kody Buttrum, Rogers;65
--
Interceptions
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;5
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;4
John David McCracken, Hamilton;4
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;3
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;3
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Marq Malone, Deshler;2
Joe Carter, Hackleburg;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;2
Damian Thompson, Mars Hill;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
Grayson Eady, Russellville;2
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;2
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;2
Martez Smith, Sheffield;2
