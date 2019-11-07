Rushing

Dalton Hanback, Central;162;1754;23

Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;145;1683;25

Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;138;1234;14

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;78;1062;16

Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;168;1007;9

Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;153;990;12

Bryan Hogan, Deshler;87;940;16

Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;120;939;9

Austin Burgess, Rogers;151;906;8

Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;74;892;19

Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;120;861;13

Hunter King, Red Bay;123;826;6

Colton Patton, Deshler;90;816;11

Alex Haddock, Collinwood;170;802;11

Dee Beckwith, Florence;121;798;15

Boots McCulloch, Russellville;113;769;7

Ethan Smith, Colbert County;118;749;8

Cam Beckwith, Brooks;131;726;14

Austin Ashley, Russellville;120;719;8

Trey Martin, Lexington;117;670;6

Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;79;651;11

Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;134;636;9

Tanner Melton, Wilson;132;635;6

Chris Silva, Wilson;112;630;6

Jaylon Jones, Sheffield;61;618;6

JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;128;615;9

Lucas Thigpen, Lexington;124;592;5

JD Bedford, Lawrence County (Tenn.);114;585;5

--

Passing

Carson Daniel, Brooks;158-235-4;2194;22

Khori Bowling, Sheffield;100-177-4;2006;23

Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;106-194-9;1966;28

Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;130-177-5;1821;23

Caden Jones, Hackleburg;122-230-15;1803;18

Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;84-157-4;1491;10

Campbell Parker, Waterloo;57-113-1;1124;13

Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;77-137-6;1100;14

Dayton Scott, Collinwood;79-132-10;1093;7

Jacob Bishop, Russellville;63-133-8;1080;10

Gardner Flippo, Florence;72-120-6;1073;6

Payton Palmer, Central;66-150-X;989;4

Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;42-66-2;960;11

Will Pilgrim, Deshler;42-74-3;885;4

Briley Kerby, Hatton;62-134-11;801;3

Cade Crews, Wayne County;42-104-7;722;6

Eli Musso, Haleyville;49-122-7;717;8

--

Receiving

Kobe Warden, Brooks;100;1344;14

Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;36;903;14

Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;33;724;9

AJ Cherry, Sheffield;31;670;11

Hayden Hester, Waterloo;30;604;7

Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;37;552;6

Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;39;524;4

Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;32;506;10

Clay Baugus, Wayne County;18;466;5

Cameron Doerflinger, Brooks;28;461;3

Devin Doss, Sheffield;17;418;7

Luke McIntyre, Lauderdale County;22;409;4

Markel Ricks, Muscle Shoals;31;405;1

Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;29;386;6

Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;24;382;5

Martez Smith, Sheffield;21;377;3

Ridge Raper, Phil Campbell;20;375;6

Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;21;368;4

--

Tackles

Jacob Parker, Lexington;156

Drake Patterson, Brooks;126

Brooks Scott, Russellville;121

Grant Wisdom, Deshler;116

Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;109

Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;108

Ayden Perkins, Central;105

AJ Cherry, Sheffield;103

Rouge Holt, Collinwood;101

Curt Newton, Lexington;100

Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;100

Angel Moreno, Russellville;97

Colton Vaden, Waterloo;96

Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;95

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;93

Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;91

Cameron McKinney, Red Bay;88

Jaamal Hubbard, Russellville;88

Paden Hodges, Brooks;86

Angel Martinez, Russellville;85

Chip Peters, Deshler;83

Carsen Reed, Hatton;82

Gavin Edgmon, Red Bay;79

Will Armstrong, Sheffield;79

Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;77

Will Adams, Lauderdale County;75

Grayson Eady, Russellville;75

--

Interceptions

Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;6

Drake Patterson, Brooks;4

Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;4

Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;3

Marq Malone, Deshler;3

Damian Thompson, Mars Hill;3

AJ Cherry, Sheffield;3

Martez Smith, Sheffield;3

Cameron Doerflinger, Brooks;2

Kobe Warden, Brooks;2

Ethan Benford, Colbert County;2

Joe Carter, Hackleburg;2

Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;2

Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2

Carter Reed, Hatton;2

Brannon Dellaporta, Hatton;2

JD Bedford, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2

Kaiden Matney, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2

Kase Tucker, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2

Hunter Bridges, Mars Hill;2

Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;2

Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2

E.J. Jarmon, Muscle Shoals;2

Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2

Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;2

Grayson Eady, Russellville;2

Devin Doss, Sheffield;2

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.