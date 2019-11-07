Rushing
Dalton Hanback, Central;162;1754;23
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;145;1683;25
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;138;1234;14
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;78;1062;16
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;168;1007;9
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;153;990;12
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;87;940;16
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;120;939;9
Austin Burgess, Rogers;151;906;8
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;74;892;19
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;120;861;13
Hunter King, Red Bay;123;826;6
Colton Patton, Deshler;90;816;11
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;170;802;11
Dee Beckwith, Florence;121;798;15
Boots McCulloch, Russellville;113;769;7
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;118;749;8
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;131;726;14
Austin Ashley, Russellville;120;719;8
Trey Martin, Lexington;117;670;6
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;79;651;11
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;134;636;9
Tanner Melton, Wilson;132;635;6
Chris Silva, Wilson;112;630;6
Jaylon Jones, Sheffield;61;618;6
JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;128;615;9
Lucas Thigpen, Lexington;124;592;5
JD Bedford, Lawrence County (Tenn.);114;585;5
--
Passing
Carson Daniel, Brooks;158-235-4;2194;22
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;100-177-4;2006;23
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;106-194-9;1966;28
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;130-177-5;1821;23
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;122-230-15;1803;18
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;84-157-4;1491;10
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;57-113-1;1124;13
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;77-137-6;1100;14
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;79-132-10;1093;7
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;63-133-8;1080;10
Gardner Flippo, Florence;72-120-6;1073;6
Payton Palmer, Central;66-150-X;989;4
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;42-66-2;960;11
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;42-74-3;885;4
Briley Kerby, Hatton;62-134-11;801;3
Cade Crews, Wayne County;42-104-7;722;6
Eli Musso, Haleyville;49-122-7;717;8
--
Receiving
Kobe Warden, Brooks;100;1344;14
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;36;903;14
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;33;724;9
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;31;670;11
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;30;604;7
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;37;552;6
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;39;524;4
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;32;506;10
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;18;466;5
Cameron Doerflinger, Brooks;28;461;3
Devin Doss, Sheffield;17;418;7
Luke McIntyre, Lauderdale County;22;409;4
Markel Ricks, Muscle Shoals;31;405;1
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;29;386;6
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;24;382;5
Martez Smith, Sheffield;21;377;3
Ridge Raper, Phil Campbell;20;375;6
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;21;368;4
--
Tackles
Jacob Parker, Lexington;156
Drake Patterson, Brooks;126
Brooks Scott, Russellville;121
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;116
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;109
Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;108
Ayden Perkins, Central;105
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;103
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;101
Curt Newton, Lexington;100
Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;100
Angel Moreno, Russellville;97
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;96
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;95
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;93
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;91
Cameron McKinney, Red Bay;88
Jaamal Hubbard, Russellville;88
Paden Hodges, Brooks;86
Angel Martinez, Russellville;85
Chip Peters, Deshler;83
Carsen Reed, Hatton;82
Gavin Edgmon, Red Bay;79
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;79
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;77
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;75
Grayson Eady, Russellville;75
--
Interceptions
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;6
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;4
Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;3
Marq Malone, Deshler;3
Damian Thompson, Mars Hill;3
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;3
Martez Smith, Sheffield;3
Cameron Doerflinger, Brooks;2
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;2
Joe Carter, Hackleburg;2
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2
Carter Reed, Hatton;2
Brannon Dellaporta, Hatton;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2
Kaiden Matney, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2
Kase Tucker, Lawrence County (Tenn.);2
Hunter Bridges, Mars Hill;2
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
E.J. Jarmon, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;2
Grayson Eady, Russellville;2
Devin Doss, Sheffield;2
