GREENHILL — Chandler Farris initially resisted the suggestion to be a three-sport athlete at Rogers High School. Farris has played plenty of baseball and basketball, but former coach Randall Martin thought he could play football, too.
“(Before this year) I’ve never even put on a pair of pads or a helmet,” Farris said. “My friends kept pushing me and pushing me, so I said ‘Why not?’”
Now a senior, Farris decided before this school year to give football a try.
After starting the season 0-6, its playoff chances fading, Rogers had its first of three must-win games Oct. 11 at West Limestone.
The Pirates won 23-19 and Farris made two interceptions – one that led to a score and another in the end zone that clinched the win.
“Most guys in his situation would have quit,” second-year coach Jerry Fulks said. “I’ve had a ton of guys that play other sports come down and it doesn’t go so well right off the bat. (They) quit. Done. ‘Coach, this ain’t for me, sorry.’
“And that’s one thing about him that I was really impressed with. He didn’t just tank it.”
Neither did the rest of the Pirates, who followed that very un-Rogers-like 0-6 start with a three-game win streak they’ll carry into this week’s regular season finale against Lawrence County (Ala.).
Last week was the Pirates’ most exciting victory yet, as freshman Carter Shelton’s game-winning field goal put them past Central 23-20.
It hasn’t been Rogers’ smoothest or most impressive season of the decade, but the Pirates will be where they want to be when the Class 4A playoffs start – in a playoff game. They will be the No. 3 seed and visit Priceville on Nov. 8.
“New life, isn’t it?” Fulks said.
--
Finding solutions
After Tuesday’s practice, a trio of older Pirates thought back to the start of the year.
While Farris is a relative newcomer to the team, junior left tackle Jake Mitchell and senior linebacker Kody Buttrum have been around longer.
Rogers’ success has been built on defense in recent years, and through the early weeks that wasn’t the problem. Rogers lost 7-0 to Richland (Tenn.), 3-0 to Lexington and 20-13 to Wilson.
“I’d say it was pretty tough,” Buttrum said. “We were right there ... for the first three games. We should have done better.”
Then the schedule got harder and things got worse. Brooks blew out Rogers 43-7. Lauderdale County won 42-20. Then came a road trip to Deshler, where the former Pirate coach Martin now works. Neutralizing Deshler’s athleticism is always a challenge.
But instead of giving in, Rogers finally showed more resolve. Though the 28-0 loss in Tuscumbia wasn’t prettier than preceding results, the Pirates knew a few mistakes had set up a couple quick Deshler scores and felt they had offered solid resistance all night.
“I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but I feel like we came together as a defense, as a group, that night,” Farris said.
The Pirates’ roster features about 50 players, but Fulks said a couple classes are quite thin and many of the younger players aren’t ready for varsity football yet. That can make all phases of the game harder.
“We’re scrappy enough to stay in games defensively,” Fulks said. “Where we get in trouble is later in games because so many guys are playing both ways. When we spring a leak on defense, it’s usually we’ve subbed a younger guy or the players are mounting up.”
Rogers also needed offensive solutions. The staff mixed and matched offensive line combinations, trying to find who would perform best together.
That offensive line is finally set and Rogers seems to be seeing good results with its Wing-T offense. The Pirates have scored 23, 83 (against Elkmont) and 23 points in the last three weeks.
Zac Scott is the center. Braden Rogers and freshman Ethan Tucker are the guards, and Mitchell and Dylan Taylor are the tackles. Taylor is 6-6, 260 pounds.
“We may not have won that (Deshler) game, but I think everyone was going as hard as they could on the field,” Mitchell said.
Not much can be gleaned from the rout of Elkmont, but Austin Burgess’ 29-carry, 201-yard night against Central not only reflect hard work from a player who has “carried the load” but also the cohesion of the offensive line.
Though it’s easy to say now, the Pirates insist they didn’t give up when they didn’t have a win. Farris said there was a lot of joy after winning at West Limestone, and Mitchell pointed out that kept the playoff possibility alive.
“It gave us a lot of hope,” Buttrum said. “ … I think it sparked us to where we are now.”
These Pirates also aren’t using to losing six or even three games in a row. Maybe they had enough.
“At some point you’ve got to decide I’m tired of getting picked on,” Fulks said. “It’s kind of like being on the playground. The bully comes and pushes you. It’s about time to push back.”
--
'A team with hope'
If such success seems modest for a program that won 24 straight regular season games from the end of 2015 through early 2018, it’s important to consider what how many good players have graduated from Rogers in the last few years and how the team was struggling early this year.
Fulks had some concerns at early practices. But he does not want to discourage his players – particularly how young many of them are – and he says he always closes practice with a positive thought on what the team did.
Some days, there weren’t many choices for that positive part.
“Practices were more tense than they were tempoed, if that makes any sense. We were more afraid of making a mistake than we were expecting to make the right decision or the right alignment or the right play,” Fulks said.
As you might expect, the way the team practiced seemed to change after the Pirates got their first win.
“I thought it helped us to relax a little bit. It assured us that we can move it offensively. The stuff we’re doing works.”
Mitchell said the Pirates didn’t dwell on their regular season record going into the playoffs when it was 10-0, and they won’t now. He’s proud of the fact everyone seems to be more committed to the goal.
Buttrum said it’s nice seeing how team the far has come, proving some doubters wrong along the way.
“It’s not over yet,” Farris added.
Said Fulks: “A team with hope is dangerous.”
