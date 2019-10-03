CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Moments before Tuesday afternoon’s football practice, Central senior Dalton Hanback sat in the coaches’ office and thought back to eighth grade.
Hanback had been looking forward to varsity football, and his first carry was a jet sweep against Brooks.
“I got killed,” Hanback said. “ … I got hit pretty good.”
Hanback has no idea who tackled him, but he does remember that he held onto the ball.
“I couldn’t fumble my first varsity carry,” he said.
That’s kind of how the last few weeks have been for the Central football team. The Wildcats started the year 0-4, taking double-digit losses against Haleyville and Deshler and one-possession losses to Colbert County and Brooks.
The Brooks game particularly stung because it was a close game against a region opponent that embarrassed the Wildcats 48-7 last year.
But Central has, metaphorically speaking, held onto the ball. The Wildcats likely saved their season two weeks ago with a 42-37 win over West Limestone, which moved Central (1-4, 1-2) up in the Class 4A, Region 8 standings and — with Elkmont, Wilson and Rogers ahead — gave the team a clear path to a playoff spot.
One of northwest Alabama’s leading rushers at 885 yards through five games, Hanback will be a key asset as Central pursues a second consecutive playoff berth and its first playoff win since 2013.
“He just wants to be good at whatever he does,” coach Heath Wood said.
Next in line
A starting guard on Central’s basketball team, Hanback has been a fixture within Central athletics for the last few years.
He’s not the only one. His mother, Tonya (Stowe), was a member of the 1994 state championship basketball team. His father, Tommy, played running back and linebacker for the state semifinalist Central football teams of 1992 and ’93.
Wood, who is in his ninth year as Central’s head football coach, was a running back on those semifinal football teams.
“I remember that about his dad, how hard he did play for four quarters,” Wood said of Tommy. “He played just like Dalton plays.”
Dalton’s older brother Logan played on the line for the Wildcats, and younger brother Bryant is playing football, too. He’s also had cousins play sports at the school.
“I couldn’t imagine playing for anyone else,” Hanback said.
More responsibility
Hanback has been a key part of the Central varsity since his freshman year, and his role has grown over time.
As a sophomore, Hanback ran for 915 yards and seven touchdowns as part of a two-man run game that dominated Central’s offense.
The other part of the duo was Junior Summerhill, who ran for 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns that year but transferred to Waterloo just before the 2018 season.
Hanback said he has faith in current teammate Jamal Ingram to contribute in the backfield, and Ingram has turned 37 carries into 216 yards this year.
Over the last two seasons, though, Hanback has been the featured running back. He ran 163 times for 1,246 yards and 11 touchdowns last year as a junior, and he’s on pace this year for nearly 1,800 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season.
“He’s handled that well, but it’s not about him and him getting totes,” Wood said. “He’s always been that way.
“ … He is 100 percent a team player. I can’t stress that enough. He’s just doing what we ask him to do, and it just happens to be scoring.”
Hanback also plays safety – although he rests some while Central is on defense – and returns punts. He relishes the chances for a nifty juke on those returns, but the elusiveness has its greatest value for Central on offense.
That was clear from the start this season, as Hanback rushed 26 times for 323 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Colbert County.
Two weeks ago against West Limestone, he rushed 21 times for 267 yards and six – yes, all six – Central touchdowns.
“I definitely love the big moment,” Hanback said. “The pressure, it doesn’t bother me. It’s kind of what I live for, honestly.”
So Hanback felt just fine going into what was possibly a must-win game.
“I thought the whole time we were going to win,” he said. “You’ve got to think that way.”
With a little prodding, Hanback conceded that, yes, it was especially fun scoring six touchdowns on homecoming night when the team really needed a win. But he was much more excited about how much the win meant to a team that stayed optimistic during a frustrating opening month.
“He had those six touchdowns last time we played,” Wood said. “He’d have been just as happy if he didn’t score any and we won the game.”
A proper finish
Hanback hopes to play college football but has not received any offers yet. For now, he is concentrating on making this 2019 Central season as good as it can be.
Wood likes his senior class and appreciates how that group maintained a positive tone during a four-game losing streak.
“I’m going to miss them,” Wood said, noting the 5-foot-7 Hanback is “a big part, no doubt.”
Wood credits Hanback for a work ethic the coach says has inspired other Wildcats to match, and as a team leader Hanback feels no extra pressure from his teammates to perform.
Late in the Brooks loss, Hanback attempted to run in a two-point conversion but fumbled. It didn’t necessarily cost Central the game, but it was a big mistake that frustrated Hanback.
“I do get mad at myself probably too much, but I try to just forget about it and know that my teammates (have) got me, they’re going to be there for me, so I’ve got to bounce back for them later in the game,” he said.
Hanback has already more than made up for that mistake. And though the 1-4 record wasn’t Hanback’s preferred start to the year, Wood said the Wildcats know they have an opportunity for a good season and are optimistic about making it happen.
“I’m not ready for it to be over at all,” Hanback said. “That’s why we’re going to make the most of it for sure.”
