Hatton, after another team fell out of the state softball rankings this week, has third place all to itself.
The Hornets have been in 96 consecutive Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, the third-longest active streak in the state.
The Hornets, No. 2 in Class 2A, and Sumiton Christian had been tied, but Sumiton is unranked this week for the first time since 2009.
Pisgah has the longest active streak with Glenwood second at 104. Records are complete through 2005 and Pisgah has been in all 120 polls since then. The longest active baseball poll streak is G.W. Long at 77.
Lexington baseball, ranked last week for the first time in eight years, moved up to fifth in 2A this week. The Golden Bears were last that high when they were third in 2010.
HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS
SOFTBALL
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings began with teams reporting their scores to their local writers, who nominate them for consideration:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-4)
2. Fairhope (24-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (30-5-1)
4. Thompson (20-4)
5. Spain Park (21-6)
6. Hoover (22-6-1)
7. Central-Phenix City (19-5-1)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (22-9-1)
9. Enterprise (19-7-1)
10. Auburn (19-3-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (15-11-1), Baker (14-13), Bob Jones (11-7), Daphne (22-5), Mary Montgomery (21-18), Prattville (15-16), Sparkman (18-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (36-1)
2. Hartselle (22-8-1)
3. Athens (24-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-8-3)
5. Helena (15-9)
6. Oxford (13-5)
7. Hazel Green (16-11-1)
8. Buckhorn (21-9)
9. Saraland (23-8)
10. Pell City (14-9)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (15-7), Brookwood (16-15), Gardendale (22-9-1), Mortimer Jordan (11-12-1), Muscle Shoals (14-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Brewbaker Tech (28-3)
2. Springville (22-5)
3. Moody (16-9)
4. Jasper (8-4-3)
5. Elmore Co. (23-12-2)
6. Scottsboro (16-6-1)
7. Tallassee (14-10)
8. Rehobeth (16-8)
9. Alexandria (17-12)
10. Lawrence Co. (19-10)
Others nominated: Ardmore (19-9), Boaz (22-3), Douglas (18-2-1), Gulf Shores (12-9), Hayden (9-9), West Point (14-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (26-7)
2. Orange Beach (23-5-1)
3. Geneva (16-2)
4. Houston Aca. (26-5-1)
5. Madison Co. (22-5)
6. Brooks (18-9-1)
7. Northside (19-9-1)
8. Mobile Chr. (25-4)
9. Satsuma (27-8)
10. Corner (19-5)
Others nominated: American Chr. (18-4-1), Cherokee Co. (10-7), Etowah (16-8), Hamilton (22-11), Handley (14-10), North Jackson (10-7), Prattville Chr. (13-7), Priceville (26-5), Rogers (16-13), T.R. Miller (22-5), West Limestone (18-3-1), White Plains (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (20-0)
2. Beulah (14-5)
3. Opp (20-8)
4. Madison Aca. (13-2)
5. Piedmont (16-7)
6. Mars Hill Bible (10-6)
7. Winfield (16-7)
8. Lauderdale Co. (15-8)
9. Glencoe (13-11)
10. Carbon Hill (19-7)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Randolph Co. (10-8), Sylvania (16-11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (26-5)
2. Hatton (13-15)
3. Sand Rock (22-6)
4. West End-Walnut Grove (15-6)
5. Pleasant Valley (8-7)
6. Lamar Co. (18-9)
7. North Sand Mountain (10-5-1)
8. Pisgah (6-13)
9. Ider (13-9)
10. Vincent (15-5)
Others nominated: Fyffe (6-11), Sumiton Chr. (11-13), Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-4), Woodland (13-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (12-4)
2. Leroy (22-9)
3. Brantley (12-5)
4. Cedar Bluff (11-12)
5. Millry (17-8)
6. Kinston (9-4)
7. Waterloo (12-5-1)
8. Maplesville (19-6-1)
9. Athens Bible (5-7)
10. Spring Garden (7-7)
Others nominated: Appalachian (7-8), Belgreen (19-8-1), Hackleburg (16-10), Ragland (6-8), South Lamar (7-6), Sweet Water (12-9).
AISA
1. Macon-East (35-9)
2. Abbeville Chr. (13-6)
3. Hooper (18-9)
4. Glenwood (26-6)
5. Lowndes Aca. (19-7)
6. Edgewood (21-11)
7. Bessemer Aca. (21-13)
8. Patrician (21-5)
9. Crenshaw Chr. (18-10)
10. Southern Aca. (14-11)
Others nominated: None.
BASEBALL
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings began with teams reporting their scores to their local writers, who nominate them for consideration:
CLASS 7A
1. Tuscaloosa Co. (28-3)
2. Thompson (25-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (20-5)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Vestavia Hills (21-4)
6. Bob Jones (24-8)
7. Hoover (19-11)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (19-7)
9. James Clemens (21-7)
10. Fairhope (18-8)
Others nominated: Auburn (14-10), Baker (15-10), Enterprise (15-8), Grissom (15-9), Huntsville (16-5), Oak Mountain (12-13), Sparkman (18-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (23-6)
2. Hartselle (22-8)
3. Saraland (16-7)
4. Hueytown (20-8)
5. Pike Road (21-3)
6. Briarwood (15-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (17-5)
8. Northridge (17-7)
9. Mountain Brook (14-10)
10. Spanish Fort (16-13)
Others nominated: Athens (15-11), Baldwin Co. (17-9), Buckhorn (12-9), Cullman (13-13), Faith-Mobile (14-9), Fort Payne (12-9), Gardendale (13-9), Hazel Green (18-11), Homewood (15-6), Robertsdale (19-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (16-5)
2. Alexandria (19-5)
3. Sardis (17-4)
4. Arab (24-6)
5. Mobile Chr. (15-10)
6. Russellville (16-11)
7. Gulf Shores (17-10)
8. St. Paul’s (17-7)
9. Shelby Co. (12-10)
10. Holtville (13-9)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (12-11), Demopolis (9-9), John Carroll (13-9), Leeds (16-11), Jasper (11-13), Madison Aca. (16-12).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Aca. (15-7)
2. Andalusia (15-5)
3. Priceville (18-4)
4. UMS-Wright (15-9)
5. Geneva (13-2)
6. Cleburne Co. (13-3)
7. Bibb Co. (16-7)
8. T.R. Miller (15-5)
9. Deshler (18-8)
10. Munford (16-4)
Others nominated: Brooks (9-5), Central-Florence (15-5), Corner (13-14), Dora (18-8), Madison Co. (16-10), New Hope (15-8), North Jackson (18-8), St. John Paul II (14-8), West Limestone (18-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (18-4)
2. Phil Campbell (17-6)
3. Westbrook Chr. (12-3)
4. Piedmont (15-5)
5. Houston Aca. (16-4)
6. Thomasville (16-5)
7. Fayette Co. (17-9)
8. Prattville Chr. (14-4)
9. Excel (9-3)
10. Elkmont (13-4)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (9-12), Plainview (14-7), Opp (10-8), Providence Chr. (12-8), Straughn (9-6), St. James (11-8).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (16-6)
2. Bayshore Chr. (15-4)
3. Donoho (13-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (12-3-1)
5. Lexington (16-2)
6. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
7. Lindsay Lane (17-8)
8. Ariton (17-7-1)
9. Vincent (16-3)
10. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (15-7), Cottonwood (12-8), Pike Liberal Arts (14-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (14-3)
2. Billingsley (11-2)
3. Lynn (16-4)
4. Sumiton Chr. (13-5)
5. Florala (8-1)
6. Leroy (12-13)
7. Millry (17-7)
8. Ragland (10-4)
9. Coosa Chr. (16-10)
10. Hackleburg (15-7)
Others nominated: Covenant Chr. (10-5), Gaylesville (11-7), Red Level (7-6), Spring Garden (8-6), Sweet Water (8-9).
AISA
1. Glenwood (28-4)
2. Autauga Aca. (18-6)
3. Patrician (19-4)
4. Macon-East (20-7)
5. Lee-Scott (14-8)
6. Bessemer Aca. (23-14-1)
7. Coosa Valley (15-5)
8. Monroe Aca. (15-5)
9. Chambers Aca. (14-5)
10. Clarke Prep (13-12)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (11-12), Crenshaw Chr. (9-10), Fort Dale Aca. (12-10), Hooper (9-12), Jackson Aca. (9-5).
