Phil Campbell, in the season's first state rankings, sits in the place where the Bobcats hope to end the year.
Two other Shoals teams are looking to move up one spot.
Phil Campbell is Class 3A's top-ranked baseball team. The Bobcats have made the semifinals the last three playoff years and won one state title.
Russellville baseball, the defending Class 5A champion, and Hatton softball, a perennial Class 2A power, are ranked No. 2.
Hatton has nine state tournament appearances in the last 12 playoff seasons with five state titles. Russellville, since 2015, has 51 playoff wins with four championships.
Phil Campbell is ranked No. 1 for just the second time in at least 17 years. The Bobcats were first in last year's initial rankings.
Hatton, since 2009, has been ranked first or second 59 times. Russellville has been 15 times.
SOFTBALL RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, the first of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (14-3)
2. Fairhope (16-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (14-4)
4. Spain Park (15-5)
5. Hoover (10-4)
6. Central-Phenix City (10-3)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-4)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (13-6)
9. Auburn (9-0-1)
10. Sparkman (14-4)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (10-9-1), Baker (7-7), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (18-5), Dothan (11-6), Enterprise (9-4), Mary Montgomery (15-12), Prattville (11-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (24-1)
2. Athens (15-5)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Pell City (13-7)
5. Oxford (10-2)
6. Hazel Green (9-5-1)
7. Hartselle (14-6)
8. Mortimer Jordan (7-5-1)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-6-2)
10. Buckhorn (13-4)
Others nominated: Brookwood (8-9), Cullman (7-6), Gardendale (16-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (13-1)
2. Moody (11-7)
3. Brewbaker Tech (20-2)
4. Elmore Co. (10-7)
5. Jasper (5-1-1)
6. Tallassee (10-10)
7. Rehobeth (12-5)
8. Alexandria (11-7)
9. West Point (8-2)
10. Scottsboro (9-4)
Others nominated: Ardmore (4-6), Boaz (20-2), Brewer (11-4), Douglas (11-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Orange Beach (9-3)
2. Curry (17-5)
3. Houston Aca. (23-1)
4. Brooks (8-7)
5. Madison Co. (13-2)
6. Corner (10-2)
7. Satsuma (16-5)
8. Northside (8-8-1)
9. Geneva (8-1)
10. Etowah (9-2)
Others nominated: American Chr. (11-2-1), Cherokee Co. (7-2), Haleyville (4-7), Hamilton (13-3), Handley (8-8), Mobile Chr. (17-3), New Hope (7-6-1), North Jackson (5-4), Priceville (16-2), Prattville Chr. (10-7), Rogers (12-5), West Limestone (8-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (5-0)
2. Beulah (11-3)
3. Madison Aca. (5-0)
4. Opp (12-6)
5. Glencoe (8-4)
6. Piedmont (6-3)
7. Mars Hill Bible (3-4)
8. Lauderdale Co. (7-3)
9. Randolph Co. (4-4)
10. Winfield (8-1)
Others nominated: Ashford (12-6), Colbert Heights (5-1), Ohatchee (12-4), Sylvania (10-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (15-3)
2. Hatton (6-10)
3. Sand Rock (16-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (3-3)
5. G.W. Long (6-6)
6. West End-Walnut Grove (8-4)
7. Sumiton Chr. (5-5)
8. Vincent (10-4)
9. Fyffe (3-8)
10. Pisgah (2-6)
Others nominated: Holly Pond (3-3), Ider (6-5), Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (7-0)
2. Leroy (14-8)
3. Brantley (5-3)
4. Cedar Bluff (6-9)
5. Sweet Water (7-7)
6. Kinston (7-4)
7. Waterloo (5-3)
8. Athens Bible (3-3)
9. Appalachian (4-2)
10. South Lamar (3-4)
Others nominated: Belgreen (9-3), Cherokee (9-5), Hackleburg (9-6), Ragland (1-2), Spring Garden (1-3), Verbena (6-4).
AISA
1. Macon-East (22-5)
2. Hooper (NA)
3. Glenwood (22-4)
4. Abbeville Chr. (9-4)
5. Lowndes Aca. (13-6)
6. Patrician (NA)
7. Crenshaw Chr. (15-7)
8. Bessemer Aca. (17-8)
9. Chambers Aca. (NA)
10. Edgewood (15-9)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Aca. (4-12), Springwood (9-3).
--
BASEBALL RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, the first of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.
CLASS 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (13-2)
2. Thompson (17-0)
3. Bob Jones (18-4)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (12-3)
5. Tuscaloosa Co. (16-2)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-2)
7. Spain Park (12-4)
8. Auburn (6-4)
9. Enterprise (8-3)
10. Hoover (9-6)
Others nominated: Chelsea (6-8), Daphne (8-6), Fairhope (8-7), Grissom (8-4), Huntsville (11-4), James Clemens (9-7), Oak Mountain (8-7), Prattville (9-5), Smiths Station (10-5), Sparkman (10-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (11-4)
2. Oxford (10-3)
3. Saraland (9-5)
4. Briarwood (9-3)
5. Cullman (5-5)
6. Northridge (10-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (11-3)
8. Mountain Brook (7-7)
9. Hueytown (10-6)
10. Faith-Mobile (9-5)
Others nominated: Athens (8-6), Baldwin Co. (10-5), Calera (7-6), Chilton Co. (10-3), Fort Payne (6-6), Gardendale (6-7), Hazel Green (6-9), Helena (4-10), Homewood (8-2), Minor (9-4), Mortimer Jordan (8-6), Pike Road (10-3), Spanish Fort (8-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Mobile Chr. (11-3)
2. Russellville (6-6)
3. Headland (10-2)
4. Alexandria (10-2)
5. St. Paul’s (11-5)
6. Arab (11-3)
7. Sardis (9-1)
8. John Carroll (6-6)
9. Gulf Shores (10-5)
10. Southside-Gadsden (11-6)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (7-5), Demopolis (5-4), Jasper (7-6), Scottsboro (10-7), Shelby Co. (8-5), West Point (7-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Aca. (8-5)
2. Andalusia (10-2)
3. Priceville (9-2)
4. UMS-Wright (9-7)
5. West Limestone (13-3)
6. Etowah (6-5)
7. Geneva (10-1)
8. Corner (5-5)
9. Cleburne Co. (8-1)
10. Deshler (11-4)
Others nominated: Bibb Co. (8-5), Central-Florence (7-5), Cherokee Co. (7-6), Dora (10-4), Madison Co. (9-4), Munford (7-2), North Jackson (9-5), Oak Grove (7-6), Satsuma (10-2), St. John Paul II (9-4), T.R. Miller (8-4), West Morgan (2-3-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (9-3)
2. Decatur Heritage (7-4)
3. Piedmont (5-4)
4. Gordo (8-2)
5. Westbrook Chr. (7-3)
6. Providence Chr. (7-4)
7. Houston Aca. (9-4)
8. St. James (7-3)
9. Excel (6-3)
10. Fayette Co. (12-3)
Others nominated: Clements (6-6), Elkmont (6-3), Plainview (5-4), Sylvania (4-5), Winfield (7-5).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (8-4)
2. Bayshore Chr. (8-3)
3. Mars Hill Bible (9-3)
4. Ariton (8-4-1)
5. Lindsay Lane (10-5)
6. Vincent (8-1)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (9-6)
8. Donoho (7-1)
9. Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2-1)
10. North Sand Mountain (8-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-5), Cottonwood (7-4), Fyffe (4-5), Hatton (7-7), Ider (4-7), Lexington (6-1), Sheffield (10-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (8-1)
2. Sweet Water (4-4)
3. Ragland (7-2)
4. Sumiton Chr. (6-4)
5. Billingsley (7-1)
6. Lynn (8-2)
7. Florala (5-1)
8. Coosa Chr. (9-4)
9. Covenant Chr. (3-1)
10. Hackleburg (8-5)
Others nominated: Addison (5-6), Red Level (5-2), Spring Garden (3-2).
AISA
1. Glenwood (16-2)
2. Autauga Aca. (15-4)
3. Lee-Scott (11-5)
4. Patrician (10-3)
5. Macon-East (11-6)
6. Hooper (9-8)
7. Abbeville Chr. (7-8)
8. Fort Dale Aca. (9-7)
9. Bessemer Aca. (4-5)
10. Coosa Valley (9-4)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Chr. (7-8), Lowndes Aca. (NA).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.