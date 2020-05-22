Three area soccer standouts and one coach have been named to the North-South All-Soccer teams, according to the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Mars Hill coach Jack Mann and Panthers player Samantha King are North team girls representatives. Florence’s Donar Ramos and Russellville’s Daniel Martinez were named to the North boys team.
The North-South teams were released Friday afternoon.
King, listed as a midfielder on the North roster, is the area’s leading goal scorer. Mann is in his first season as head coach of the Panthers.
Martinez is a goal keeper for Russellville, while Ramos is a defensive midfielder for the Falcons.
The North-South All-Star Games for this year have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.