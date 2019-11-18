The Muscle Shoals Board of Education officially accepted Josh LouAllen's resignation as baseball coach coach Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Brian Lindsey confirmed to the TimesDaily.
LouAllen coached Muscle Shoals for one year and was placed on paid administrative leave in early October. Lindsey again declined Monday to say why LouAllen was under investigation.
"I don't comment on employee or personnel matters," Lindsey said.
Paul Ellis was hired as interim baseball coach in October and remains set to lead the team this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.