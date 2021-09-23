Hilde Grisham had nine kills and 11 digs Wednesday to help the Lauderdale County volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 win over Clements.
High school volleyball roundup: Lauderdale County, Haleyville earn wins
- Staff reports
