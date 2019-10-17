Boys
Bryan Hogan
Deshler
The senior scored three touchdowns in the first half, including a key 53-yard run just before halftime, and ran for over 180 yards in a victory over Brooks. "Bryan has done a really good job for us this season," coach Randall Martin said. "He is a very versatile player and contributes to the success of the team in many ways. He is a tremendous leader for our team and makes everyone around him better."
Girls
Briana Ramirez
Russellville
The senior, a four-year varsity player, averaged 14.75 digs per match in four matches last week. "Briana is an amazing volleyball player," coach Whitney Glover said. "She currently holds the record for the most digs in a season in school history with 656 and career digs nearing 1,500. Her 656 season digs should get her into AHSAA record books. Briana is a leader on and off the court. She has a 4.59 GPA.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Colbert Heights’ Carson Shaw and Muscle Shoals’ Logan Smothers. Girls: Muscle Shoals’ Jessica Godsey and Brooks’ Hanna Beth Myrick.
