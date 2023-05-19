Dale Jeffreys could hear a voice from the stands ominously cajoling his players.
It was the start of one of many halftimes in his coaching career and the voice rode his players severely enough that Jeffreys was concerned.
He asked someone the source of the vitriol — and was surprised at the answer.
“They said, ‘Coach, that’s your wife,’” Jeffreys said.
Years later, with son Tyler taking over as a first-time head coach at Colbert Heights, Dale Jeffreys makes his first recommendation.
Give your mom, Miss Tammy, a job.
“He needs to do whatever he can to snooker her into helping,” Dale Jeffreys said. “She would be the first person I’d hire if I was him.”
Either way, Tyler Jeffreys won’t have to look far to find some successful experience.
His dad won 160 games over a 20-year head coaching career. His mom, too.
“She was an integral part of my career,” Dale Jeffreys said.
Tyler, after growing up in a coaching household, hopes that success trickles down to him and the Wildcats.
“I would say I’m a little biased, but he’s one of the best football coaches to come through the area,” Tyler said. “What he did at Red Bay was awesome and (Colbert County) too. I strive to be like him.”
Dale remembers first wanting to become a football coach when he was a teenager. Tyler, after playing for his dad and graduating from Colbert County, initially planned to become a physical therapist. Instead, in college, he caught the coaching bug, too.
Now, at 25 years old, after spending last season as Colbert Heights’ defensive coordinator, Tyler is the head coach.
“A lot of guys his age aren’t ready, but he is,” said Taylor Leathers, who was Colbert Heights’ head coach and is now an assistant superintendent in the school system.
“He is mature as a coach, and a lot of that has to do with being a coach’s son,” Leathers added. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’s ready.
“He’s ready to roll.”
Tyler set Colbert County High passing records for yards and touchdowns for his dad, helping the Indians reach the state semifinals when he was a senior in 2015.
He played at North Alabama for two years and was an assistant at Colbert County for four seasons before going to Colbert Heights.
“When I was 15, I knew I wanted to be a football coach, and I wanted to be a head coach as quickly as I could,” Dale Jeffreys said. “He’s kind of the same way.
“I know this is an exciting time for him.”
Dale Jeffreys first was a head coach at Red Bay and said the Tigers had 12 players out for spring drills before he arrived.
In 15 seasons under Jeffreys, Red Bay went 114-59. In five years after that, Jeffreys led Colbert County to a 46-19 record.
Tyler, as with all first-time head coaches, starts 0-0.
“Any way I can help him, I will, but it’s his time,” Dale Jeffreys, now 59, said. “I’ve had my time.”
Tyler said he hopes to have as much of a positive impact on his players as his dad did. For as long as his dad, too.
Maybe, then, he can challenge his dad’s 160 wins.
“Winning 160 is a lot, but he has always wanted me to be better,” Tyler said. “I’m going to try.”
Said Dale: “I hope he beats it. I hope he wins a whole bunch of them.”
