Boys
Jathan Jackson
Hamilton
Jackson threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Bryant Loving with 55 seconds left and also ran for a touchdown in the Aggies’ 19-14 win over Cordova. Jackson has also played baseball for Hamilton.
Girls
Kallie Burden
Deshler
Burden had 16 kills in wins over Covenant Christian and Sheffield, and she totaled 31 kills in victories over Russellville and Phillips. "She has really stepped up her game," Deshler coach Jana Killen said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Russellville’s Jacob Bishop and Lexington’s Evan Byrd. Girls: Rogers’ Gabby Davis, and Lexington’s Lila Beth Turner.
