Alabama’s retirement system is drawing one of the area’s basketball coaches back to the state.
Joseph Wilson, after two years as the boys coach at Lawrence County (Tennessee), has been hired as the girls coach at Haleyville.
Wilson was a longtime girls coach at Winfield before finding success north of the border.
“I was certainly not looking to leave Lawrence County,” Wilson said. “It’s a great place, the people are outstanding and the players are phenomenal. I was very blessed to be there.”
Though he retired from Alabama when he went to Lawrence County, Wilson said returning to Alabama and working again would benefit his retirement in the long term.
“For us, he is exactly what we need,” Haleyville athletic director Bo Culver said. “We know him from his 18 years right down the road at Winfield, and he’s been really successful wherever he’s been.
“It made sense for him to come back.”
The Alabama legislature approved sizable raises for teachers a year ago.
Additional years in Alabama will boost Wilson’s retirement more than staying in Tennessee and “double-dipping.”
“I wasn’t wanting to have to work until I’m 75,” Wilson said. “This certainly sets it up for that.”
Wilson’s hiring was approved Friday morning by the Haleyville school board. He resigned at Lawrence County last week.
“Our board and our superintendent have been very generous and supportive,” Culver said. “
Wilson, 57, was 44-19 in two years at Lawrence County, which had won 21 games combined the previous three seasons. The Wildcats finished just 3-19 in 2020.
In his first season, Lawrence County went 19-12. This year, the Wildcats were 25-7 — with two losses by two points or less and two more in overtime.
The 25 wins were Lawrence County’s most since the Wildcats also finished 25-7 in 2002.
And they’re expecting more next year, Wilson said.
“I hated giving up this team,” he said. “Lawrence County is going to be really good.”
Wilson has a 600-282 overall varsity record and was the TimesDaily’s large school coach of the year this season.
At Haleyville, he takes over a team that went just 6-23 this year.
“I think anybody, if you’re a competitor, you like a challenge,” Wilson said. “Lawrence County was a challenge and had struggled for a few years. It wasn’t down, down, but they had struggled.
“If you’re a competitor, you accept a challenge and hopefully conquer said challenge. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”
