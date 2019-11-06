Junior high
7th/8th grade girls
Brooks 32, Wilson 17
Leading scorers: B - Emma Bacon 13; W - Cayleigh Hale 10
--
Rogers 49, Hatton 12
Leading scorers: R – Jenna Hill 12, Halee Garner 11; H – Essa Little 11
--
Boys
Rogers 49, Hatton 20
Leading scorers: R - Brodie Chandler 16, Byron Lane 13; H – Ryder Flanagan 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.