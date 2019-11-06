Junior high

7th/8th grade girls

Brooks 32, Wilson 17

Leading scorers: B - Emma Bacon 13; W - Cayleigh Hale 10

--

Rogers 49, Hatton 12

Leading scorers: R – Jenna Hill 12, Halee Garner 11; H – Essa Little 11

--

Boys

Rogers 49, Hatton 20

Leading scorers: R - Brodie Chandler 16, Byron Lane 13; H – Ryder Flanagan 11

