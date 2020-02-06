Boys
Ty Smith
Muscle Shoals
The senior scored a season-high 31 points Friday to lead Muscle Shoals over Austin. In earlier wins last week, he scored 17 points against Brooks and 25 against Athens. "Ty has really started playing well over the last month of the season,” coach Neal Barker said. “He is playing like a senior who is not ready for their season to be over."
Girls
Laura Lee Keener
Central
The senior scored a game-high 32 points, including eight 3-pointers, in a 53-40 loss to Lauderdale County. "Laura Lee is a great leader and fierce competitor," coach Jody Lanier said. "She is obviously a great scorer, but she has done so much more for our team. She has had an incredible career at Central High School, and it's been a privilege to be her coach."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Wilson’s Brycen Parrish and Lauderdale County’s Eric Fuqua. Girls: Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith and Vina’s Kaitlyn King.
