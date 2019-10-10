Boys
Hunter King
Red Bay
A junior, King rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown in 30-14 win over Sheffield. "Hunter had a career-high 160 yards and did a great job running through tackles," coach Michael Jackson said. "It was a night where he was asked to carry the ball 24 times and he was 100 percent on all 24."
Girls
Mary Anna Trimble
Muscle Shoals
Trimble won the Class 4A-7A girls portion of the Wilson Warriors Invitational cross country race with a time of 20 minutes, 38.99 seconds over 3.1 miles. "Mary Anna trains very hard, very consistently,” Muscle Shoals coach Lisa Schafer said. “The results are shown in her races."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hatton’s Briley Kerby and Waterloo’s Junior Summerhill. Girls: Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry and Mars Hill’s Lauren Allen.
