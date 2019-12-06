AUBURN — Many of them were blowouts. A few were close. Twenty-four games in a row, one way or another, the Mars Hill football team caused too many problems for its opponent to handle.
But against Lanett High School on Thursday afternoon, Mars Hill was the team without enough answers.
Lanett quarterback Kristian Story capped his high school career by accounting for 359 total yards and four touchdowns, forcing two fourth-quarter turnovers on defense and leading his team to a 41-30 win over Mars Hill in the Class 1A state championship.
Mars Hill’s reign as state champion is now over after one year, and Lanett has a 1A title to go with its 2017 Class 2A title.
“We knew coming in we had our work cut out for us, and we were hoping to be able to get some pressure on (Story) and still keep him in the pocket,” Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins said. “He was able to run it and throw it. He’s just a lot to deal with.
“Our guys, I was proud of them. They kept fighting and competing and we had our chances to get back in it late.”
Story, who is committed to Alabama as an athlete, completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and two scores, and he added 13 carries for 110 net yards and two more touchdowns.
Facing pressure from Mars Hill’s defense with four minutes left in the third quarter, Story moved up in the pocket, ran to the left sideline and made a couple more jukes on his way to a 52-yard touchdown.
Lanett led 34-22. Though Mars Hill cut the deficit to 34-30 with Justus McDaniel’s one-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run, Lanett responded with a 54-yard drive in 40 seconds.
Jaquarius Houston took a short pass from Story, split a couple Mars Hill defenders and ran down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown.
“They’re definitely very athletic. We knew that coming into the game. We knew it was going to be a very good game,” Mars Hill senior lineman Mack McCluskey said. “So it takes a toll on you, but on a stage this big, games this big, you try to shrug it off and you get out there and you do it for the guys beside you because you love one another.”
McDaniel, a junior, ran 23 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Higgins, another junior, ran 22 times for 115 yards and a score.
Eighth-grade quarterback Griffin Hanson was 9 for 16 for 121 yards, completing a terrific 29-yard pass on a patient rollout early in the game. Hunter Kilpatrick caught four passes and Walker White three.
Mars Hill scored easily on its first two possessions, but Lanett answered — the first time using two fourth-down conversions to do so.
Story threw a 28-yard pass, and Lanett’s D’Quez Madden and Brandon Smith each ran for first-half touchdowns.
Mars Hill led 22-20 at halftime after McDaniel’s tough 20-yard run, but Lanett outscored Mars Hill 14-0 in the third quarter.
Mars Hill was held to 30 points, 21 below its state-best average this year and its fourth-smallest output in the last two seasons. Lanett was prepared for Mars Hill’s Wing-T offense.
“We knew they were a physical offensive line,” Lanett coach Clifford Story — Kristian’s father — said. “All week long, we just preached on stopping the trap because every time they needed a big play on our film study, they would run the trap or (one other play).
“ … I said if they’re going to beat us, let them beat us with something else.”
Mars Hill, after 24 consecutive times finding a way, couldn’t do that against Lanett. Kristian Story, naturally, stripped the ball loose on Mars Hill’s penultimate possession and picked off a pass in the final minutes.
Darrell Higgins knows Mars Hill football has come a long way quickly.
“We’ve got a lot of good players that really work hard and love each other and love the game of football, and we have a fine group of coaches that are role models for them to show them how to work every day and what it’s like to be a good person and a good teammate,” he said. “That’s what we take a lot of pride in.”
