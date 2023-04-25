Lauderdale County High may be making plans to rearrange its trophy case for its latest state championship team, but the Tigers may have a fight to get the trophy there.
The display of other trophies in coach Haleigh Woodard’s classroom — five sectional titles, four county crowns, other tournament championships — may be a better place.
According to Woodard.
“I’m going to have a hard time parting with that blue map if it has to go somewhere else,” Woodard said.
Let the tug of war begin.
The Tigers did their part Tuesday in Mobile, winning the school’s first tennis championship.
Lauderdale County won five of the nine divisions — including a sweep in doubles — and had two runner-up finishes.
And the unofficial steward of Lauderdale County championships says the girls tennis team can stow its trophy anywhere it wishes.
“When you win those blue maps, you’ll do whatever you need to make room,” said Brant Llewellyn, who also coaches the girls basketball team, which has 13 state championships on its resume.
“We’ll find a spot for it. That’s for sure.”
Jillian Tanner and Molly Burchell won the No. 1 doubles state championship Tuesday.
Mallory McConnell won at No. 5 singles and teamed with Lizzie Tanner to win at No. 2 doubles. Sara Childress won at No. 6 singles and teamed with Paige Davis to win at No. 3 doubles.
The Tigers finished with 53 points. St. James was second with 32.
“They really showed up and showed out,” Woodard said. “I knew my girls had it in them. I knew they could do this, but I never thought it would happen in my lifetime because of what I went through playing.”
Woodard, Lauderdale County’s sixth-year coach, graduated from the school in 2013.
During her playing career, the Tigers reached three state tournaments, scoring a combined 14 points. Woodard and Molly Mason also qualified as a doubles team in 2012.
In that same time, Montgomery Academy won six straight 1A-3A titles. MA, currently with a smaller enrollment than Lauderdale County, according to the latest AHSAA figures, is now in 7A for tennis, due to competitive balance that applies to successful private-school programs.
“For us, when I played, we felt just as successful winning sectionals as we did state,” Woodard said. “Now, we knew we had the opportunity.”
Before winning five flights this year, Lauderdale County had won just three previously, in either gender.
Lizzie Tanner won at No. 4 singles and teamed with Liviah Lash at No. 2 doubles last year. In 2003, Pato Leon, an exchange student from Chile, won the 1A-3A boys No. 1 singles title.
“I know all those players and coaches have worked really hard,” Llewellyn said. “It’s a tribute to our school being balanced and successful in many sports.”
Lauderdale County now has 16 team AHSAA championships: 13 in girls basketball, one in football (1974), one in girls outdoor track and field (1978) and girls tennis.
Girls tennis will figure out a proper celebration.
“I’m sure we’ll do an assembly, some kind of recognition, and we always do a team party at the end of the year,” Woodard said, confident that the players may seek something a bit more raucous than usual.
“They might want it to be a wild party, but the parents will want to keep a cap on it.”
