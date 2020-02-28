BIRMINGHAM — Lauderdale County fell to Pike County, 59-45, coming just one game short of capturing the school’s first state championship.
Lauderdale County came as close as five points twice in the second quarter but could never fully find a way to seize the lead.
Pike County dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Tigers 8-4 and 16-6, respectively.
Pike County controlled the rebounding edge 44-32 headlined by 6-foot-8 center Andres Burney, who grabbed 24. Burney finished with 21 points and 8 blocks nearly finishing with a triple- double.
Sophomore Eric Fuqua finished with 25 points to lead the Tigers. Seniors Juvonne Shanes finished with eight and Connor Smith had six. Nathan Grisham had seven following a higher level of playing time due to injuries to several Tigers early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.