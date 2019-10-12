ROGERSVILLE – Lauderdale County dominated in all phases of the game to get a 53-0 homecoming win over Phil Campbell and set itself up for a chance to clinch the Class 3A, Region 8 championship at Westminster Christian on Friday.
“I’m proud of the way our guys handled the distractions of homecoming,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said. “This was the most complete game we’ve played all year.”
Lauderdale County (7-1, 5-0) held the Bobcats (3-4, 1-3) to just 5 yards of offense.
“Phil Campbell has some good skill people,” Mason said. “Our defense saw things well and played fast when they saw it.”
“I thought we played well,” defensive end Dee Rivers said. “Everyone has to do their job. We filled our gaps really well, and that takes a team effort.”
The Tigers got their first score late in the first quarter when Slade Brown threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Luke McIntyre for a 7-0 lead.
A few plays later, Rivers, a senior defensive end, scored the first touchdown of his life on a 14-yard pick-6 to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
“I saw that Daniel (White) hit him right as he threw the ball, so I just put my hands up and made the play,” Rivers said.
Phil Campbell (3-4, 1-3) was forced to punt on its next possession, and Eric Fuqua returned it 88 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Bobcats punted on each of their three remaining possessions in the second quarter, and the Tigers scored on each of their three remaining possessions.
Brown threw a 9-yard touchdown to Daniel Romine, an 11-yard score to Blade Wisdom, and an 18-yarder to Romine as time expired in the first half to give the Tigers a 42-0 lead.
Brown added a 23-yard pass to Romine in the third quarter to put the Tigers up 48-0.
Brown finished 9-of-18 passing for 154 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Kameron Jones had a good night with 114 rushing yards on 17 carries. Wisdom had four catches for 72 yards.
Alex Caal kicked a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 51-0.
Fittingly, the final score of the game was a safety in which Brody Covington, Lane Belue, Connor Marks, and Toby Mayhall all appeared to have a hand in the play.
Will Adams finished the night with 10 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and a sack. Rivers had four tackles, a tackle-for-loss, and an interception.
Phil Campbell hosts East Lawrence next week.
