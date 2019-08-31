Long known for its rushing offense, Lauderdale County used three touchdown passes in a convincing win over Randolph on Friday.
Slade Brown threw all three touchdown passes – two to Daniel Romine and one to Blade Wisdom – and the Tigers won 40-15.
Kameron Jones and Will Adams each had long touchdown runs, and Brown had a rushing touchdown.
“We played a lot harder than we played last week,” Lauderdale County coach Jeff Mason said. “First half we were just making crazy mistakes.”
Penalties and two blocked punts made things difficult, but eventually LCHS improved.
“Second half we just kind of settled in, made some big plays,” Mason said. “Offensive line did a better job. Kameron Jones ran well all night. Blade Wisdom made a couple big plays. Daniel Romine made a couple big plays.
Lauderdale County lost to Randolph 30-28 last season for an 0-2 start, and the Tigers’ first win this year comes a week earlier than last year’s did.
“Defensively we just played a lot more aggressive, downhill. Really proud of the defense,” Mason said. “Proud of the offense and special teams for correcting the mistakes at halftime.”
Lauderdale County hosts East Lawrence next week in its first Class 3A, Region 8 game.
