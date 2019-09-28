ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County quarterback Slade Brown threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to 42-20 win over Rogers.
“Hats off to Lauderdale County, they pretty much whipped us,” Rogers head coach Jerry Fulks said. “They started faster than us, and we couldn’t get field position in second half.”
Before the game, the Lauderdale County captains presented a gift to members of the Rogers band, and many fans wore purple in honor of Vicki Elliot, a Rogers band member who died earlier this week in an automobile accident.
“I’m very remorseful for her family and have been praying for them,” Fulks said. “The fans were great. Lauderdale County was great. The ceremony before the game was Coach (Jeff) Mason’s idea. Everyone has been very gracious.”
Lauderdale County (5-1) started fast. Kameron Jones returned the opening kickoff 71 yards to the Rogers 19. A few plays later, Will Adams scored on a 4-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.
Brown capped a 57-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.
Rogers (0-5) scored on a 32-yard field goal from Carter Shelton that made it 14-3.
The Tigers took their next drive 67 yards and scored on a 3-yard run from Jones. Shelton kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make the score 21-6.
“I’m very proud of our football team. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Rogers in a while,” Mason said. “The defense did a good job. Our defensive front did a good job handling their runners. We’re also pleased with our offense. They’ve cleaned up a lot of things.”
Brown threw the first of his three touchdowns on the Tigers’ first drive of the second half when he found Blade Wisdom in the end zone from 15 yards out. He added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Romine that was set up by a 42-yard pass to Wisdom to give the Tigers a 35-6 lead.
Rogers scored its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard Jake Wallace run to make it 35-13.
Brown hit Wisdom in the corner of the end zone on a 12-yard pass on the following drive.
Rogers rounded out the scoring on a 34-yard Austin Burgess touchdown to make the score 42-20.
Burgess led all rushers with 92 yards on 17 carries. Wisdom had 104 yards receiving on six carries.
“I thought we played well,” Lauderdale County linebacker Wheeler Dickerson said. “We had a few weak spots. The coaches pointed those out and we corrected them at halftime. Other than that, I thought we played well.
“It feels good,” Brown said of the win and his performance. “We played better this week than we did last week. Our linemen blocked well. I had plenty of time, and our athletes made plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.