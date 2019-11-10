ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County scored the first 46 points on its way to a 46-20 victory over Sylvania in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Lauderdale County (9-2) travels to Piedmont on Friday. Sylvania finished the season at 7-4.
“I’m proud of our effort. I’m proud of how we started fast. I’m glad to be moving on to the next round,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said. “We let up in the second quarter a little bit, but we came back and played better in the third quarter.”
Slade Brown threw a 44-yard pass to Daniel Romine on the Tigers’ first possession to take them down to the 1-yard line. Kameron Jones punched it in on the next play to give Lauderdale County an early 6-0 lead.
Dee Rivers recovered a fumble on Sylvania’s next play from scrimmage to give the Tigers the ball at the Rams’ 22. A few plays later, Daniel White scored on a 1-yard run. Jones ran it in for two to extend the lead to 14-0.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Brown threw a 33-yard pass to Luke McIntyre and Jones capped the drive when he took a direct snap and ran 15 yards for a 21-0 lead with 5:08 to play in the first quarter.
Lauderdale County’s defense held Sylvania to 41 yards in the first half.
“I thought we did a good job defensively,” Mason said. “Their offensive line and backs were physical. We got in there and got physical with them.”
Lauderdale County started the second half strong. The Tigers took the opening possession of the half 45 yards in five plays and took a 28-0 lead on a 3-yard White touchdown run.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Brown threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Blade Wisdom to give the Tigers a 34-0 lead.
Brown connected with Wisdom on a 36-yard TD pass for a 40-0 lead.
A Juvonne Shanes interception set up a third Brown-to-Wisdom TD connection, this time from 2 yards for a 46-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Sylvania quarterback Brody Smith threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Riley Johnson to put the Rams on board at 46-6.
Smith later threw a 19-yard touchdown to Jordan Johnson to make the score 46-12.
The Rams rounded out the scoring at 46-20 with 1:15 to play on a 19-yard touchdown from Smith to Keenan Wilbanks.
Brown was 13 of 22 passing for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wisdom had six catches for 134 yards. Jones led the Tigers in rushing with 109 yards on 12 carries. Will Adams led the defense with nine tackles, two for loss, and a sack.
