ROGERSVILLE — Blake Prestage constantly preaches to his Rogers girls basketball players on the importance of leaving last year behind them.
After all, it’s a new team and a new season. On Saturday, Rogers took another step to getting back to where it was a year ago, when it won the 4A State Championship.
The Pirates rode a balanced offense and stingy defense to beat Lauderdale County 37-27 to win their second straight Lauderdale County tournament.
“It’s a big deal,” said sophomore Madie Krieger, who led with 10 points. “It’s always competitive in our county tournament because there’s just so many good teams. (The message was) it’s a new year. You can’t take it for granted if we’re going to finish.”
The Rogers offense wasn’t particularly sharp in the first half, as the Pirates went into halftime with just a 26-20 lead. It was the defense, however, that kept Lauderdale County from getting going offensively.
The Tigers’ talented freshman Ruthie Smith was held to nine points and senior Hannah Tate scored eight.
As the defense stood firm, it bought the Pirates some time to hit big shots down the stretch. Krieger led with 10 points, Erin Brown finished with eight and Gloria Pounders had seven.
“That’s what we have to hang our hat on,” Prestage said of his team’s defense. “You’re not going to shoot it well every time. We didn’t tonight.”
Krieger said the conversation in the locker room after the game was centered on her and her teammates’ effort on the defensive end.
“That’s how we won that game, with our defense,” Krieger said. “We can’t rely on our shots falling. When they do, that’s great, but that’s what wins you games like that.”
Lauderdale County head coach Brant Llewellyn said after the game he was impressed with how his team held Rogers under 40 points. In those situations, he likely would’ve thought his team would have a chance to win.
But Rogers made it difficult for the Tigers to make shots — especially in the paint — which made the difference.
“They’re really good on defense,” Llewellyn said. “Against a good defensive team like them, when you do get those open looks or those layups or those free throws, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Prestage and Llewellyn both thought playing in front of a full crowd was good for their respective teams going forward toward the postseason. Both coaches thought each other’s teams were capable of making runs down the stretch.
For Rogers, however, it won the same tournament it did a year ago. Now the task is trying to duplicate what it did in the postseason.
“Hopefully it gives you a little springboard going into the postseason,” Prestage said.
Boys
• Brooks 45, Lauderdale County 32: Brooks head coach Brian Wright has a special connection with the Lauderdale County tournament.
When he previously served as the junior varsity head coach for 14 years, it was as far as his teams could go. But on Friday, Wright led his varsity boys team to a third-straight county tournament championship with a 45-32 win over Lauderdale County.
“I fell in love with the county tournament early,” Wright said. “It’s important for our players. The community enjoys it and it’s just fun at the end. We’re very fortunate to be able to win another one.”
Known for being a defense-first team, Brooks came out in the first half firing on all cylinders, led by Kyler Murks, who finished with 14 points but scored 10 over the first two quarters.
The Lions went into the locker room with a 26-18 lead. In the second half, however, Brooks tightened up defensively, allowing only six points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
Murks didn’t score as much in the second half, but made his mark in the fast break, grabbing steals and turning outlet passes into easy layups.
“We pride off defense,” Murks said. “When you come out here and get this many steals and go down and shoot layups, it always makes the game a lot easier.”
Last season, Murks was playing with Mars Hill and lost to Lauderdale County in the finals. Now with Brooks, he’s able to avenge that loss, making the victory a little sweeter.
“It’s always fun to come out here and play,” Murks said. “But to win it, it’s great.”
Wright was pleased with Murks not only for his performance on Saturday, but also how he’s played all season.
“Kyler is a spark plug,” Wright said. “He just plays extremely hard. He lays it all on the line and you know night in and night out, thats what youre going to get from him.”
Lauderdale County head coach Mark Newton thought his team had a good defensive game plan coming in and for the most part, executed it well. The problem in his eyes, however, was missed opportunities on the offensive end.
Luke McIntyre led the Tigers with 10 points, but Newton thought shots that normally fall for the Tigers weren’t there. Good looks from the 3-point line on several occasions missed the mark.
“They did a good job defending us well,” Newton said. “It’s always good to play in this atmosphere. With the varsity teams, the county tournament isn’t the end of the road. Both us and Brooks are looking to advance down the road.”
Murks said the win was a momentum boost. The Lions are 0-2 against West Limestone and hope to beat them on their way to a postseason push.
While Wright recognizes there’s more ahead for his team, he can’t shake the feeling of being proud to win the county in a tournament that means alot to the eight schools in the area.
That much was evident with a gym where there were just as many people standing as sitting to catch the games.
“It just means a lot to put it on the banner and come back years later and look and say that was my team,” Wright said.
