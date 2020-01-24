ROGERSVILLE — Connor Smith scored 22 points and Eric Fuqua added 18 to lead Lauderdale County to a 74-65 win over Mars Hill on Thursday in the semifinals of the Lauderdale County Tournament.
“I thought we came out hitting shots early, but they answered in the second quarter,” Lauderdale County head coach Mark Newton said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game in the second half and that whoever made the plays down the stretch was going to win.”
Lauderdale County (18-6) jumped out to a 13-2 lead and held a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mars Hill (14-9) outscored the Tigers by 10 in the second quarter and trailed 36-35 at the half.
The Panthers briefly held the lead in the third quarter when Drake James hit a bucket to take a 46-44 lead. The Tigers quickly tied and retook the lead and were able to hold off the Panthers late in the game.
“We started slow, but we were able to fight back,” Mars Hill head coach Jim South said. “Down the stretch, it was a little disappointing. They made a couple of really good 3s, and we didn’t block out on some free throws and they made us pay for it. For us to continue getting better and winning close games, we have to execute better down the stretch.
Garrett Cox led the Panthers in scoring with 16. James added 15, and Luke Crowden scored 9.
Luke McIntyre had 10 points for the Tigers.
“We went in the locker room and made some changes. I thought we stepped it up on defense in the second half,” Fuqua said of his team’s effort.
Lauderdale County is looking for its first county tournament championship since 2015 and will play two-time defending county champ Brooks at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a big deal,” Newton said of the county tournament. “We have the best county tournament in the state. It’s a pride thing here. It’s a big deal for our school and community.”
Senior Juvonne Shanes echoed his coach’s sentiments.
“This is very important to us,” Shanes said. “This is my last year, and for us to be able to play in the championship on our home court is going to mean a lot for us and our whole community.
• Brooks 66, Lexington 57: Carson Daniel scored 18 points and Knute Wood 16 as Brooks earned another trip to the county finals with a hard-fought win over Lexington.
Kyler Murks had 10 points and three teammates each added six for the Lions (19-4), who led by 13 at halftime.
Brooks has a chance to win the county tournament for the third year in a row when it visits Lauderdale County in the final at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Trey Martin had 17 points and Marshall White 14 for Lexington (11-12).
--
Girls
• Lauderdale County 62, Mars Hill 37: Hannah Tate totaled 21 points and Class 3A, No. 8 Lauderdale County played one of its better games of the season in a rout of Mars Hill.
Ruthie Smith scored 17 points and Sydney Maner 11 for the red-hot Tigers (22-4), who have won seven games in a row - all but one by double digits. LCHS will host Rogers at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The result snapped Mars Hill’s nine-game win streak. Neely Johns and Erika Mitchell scored seven points each for the Class 1A, No. 4 Panthers (19-7).
• Rogers 52, Central 25: Erin Brown hit five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 15 points and Rogers, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state, advanced to another county final.
Sheyenne Hankins added 12 points for Rogers (20-4), which will get a chance to defend its county title. The Pirates will play Lauderdale County at 6 p.m. Saturday at LCHS.
Bryndall Mitchell paced Central (15-10) with 14 points.
