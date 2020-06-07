For the last three months, Allie Craig Cruce, a rising junior on the Alabama women’s basketball team, has gotten to spend time at home in Killen, doing things she normally would never have the time to do.
Cruce, a Lauderdale County graduate and a member of the TimesDaily’s girls basketball all-decade team, left Tuscaloosa in mid-March after the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia in the first round of the SEC tournament and COVID-19 forced campus to close.
In the time since, she said it was “weird” trying to do her normal school routines at home. But she’s also gotten to enjoy some of the time off, going on the Elk River, hiking, going to the beach and spending time with friends and family.
“There’s obviously a positive and a negative out of it,” Cruce said of the time off.
Cruce noted that the team improved this season from where they were a year ago, going from a 14-17 record to 18-12. Personally, she said her role changed, playing more in the post than she did as a freshman.
She played in 32 games as a freshman as opposed to 16 this past season. However, Cruce, who was a star with Lauderdale County in high school winning two 2A state championships, doesn’t look at the change in playing time with frustration, but rather takes ownership that playing Division-I basketball, especially in the SEC, requires a lot of work.
“Ever since I got to college, I’ve realized, it’s what I do, not how the coaches handle anything,” Cruce said. “They (have) to put the best five players on the court, and if it's not me then that's my fault.”
Her goal for next season is to be an asset in scoring and knock down shots, gaining trust from her coaches.
But now, back home, she’s able to reminisce on her playing days with the Tigers, especially playing for head coach Brant Llewellyn, whom she said was “like a father figure” to her.
Whether it was finishing state runner-up her senior year along with seven other seniors or playing with Ivy, Emma and Ella Wallen and winning state championships, Cruce said she could go on and on about her memories of playing with the Tigers.
“I really do appreciate Lauderdale County,” Cruce said. “And the Shoals area, they do, they have a lot of really good girls basketball players. It’s a lot of fierce competition. It puts a name on the city.”
