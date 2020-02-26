BIRMINGHAM — Just two years ago, a completely different group stepped on the hardwood during Lauderdale County’s last semifinals run in Birmingham.
In 2018, the Tigers suffered a 74-48 loss to eventual runner-up Hillcrest. However, the experience from the run proved to be beneficial. Now, the Tigers are just one win away from capturing the program’s first state championship after a 63-41 semifinal win over Hale County.
“We just have more experience,'' guard Juvonne Shanes said. “That experience from two years ago helped us a lot to be able to play in this game.”
Shanes, along with Connor Smith, Luke McIntyre and Daniel Romine were only sophomores at the time. Two years later, the senior-led group along with sophomore Eric Fuqua and head coach Mark Newton, are in the school’s first championship game since 2007.
“We knew they weren’t going to be as good as Hillcrest,” Smith said. “That experience was very valuable. We had a really good game plan going in.”
“The team (Hillcrest) we played before was physically a lot bigger stature,” Newton said. “This team is a really good team we played tonight. It was the same-type style, so experience really makes a difference. These guys have played with a lot of really good players so they’ve got to thank those guys that have gone on and graduated because those guys (are) the reason they are sitting here today.”
Through the first two quarters, Lauderdale County mixed in a balanced offensive attack and a strong-defensive presence to limit the Wildcats to just 16 points.
The Tigers fed off early momentum by picking up a charge, having several players score and grabbing 20 of their 41 rebounds through the first half. On the other end, the Tigers made Hale County work every chance shot.
The Wildcats finished the game 16 of 56 from the field and struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 5 of 28.
“They push the ball hard and you gotta get back in transition,” Hale County coach Antwan Butler said. “The problem was, we didn’t make any shots early on. We got down big and once you get down like you gotta try and fight back. You get in scramble mode.”
The second half started off just how the Tigers left the first two quarters.
They opened on a 7-0 run fueled by a transition basket and 3-pointer from Fuqua and a transition bucket from Romine. Both players finished with 11 points while Shanes finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Both McIntyre and Smith ended with 10 points as five players scoring in double figures.
Lauderdale County shot nearly 50% from the field, going 20 of 41, and 83% from the free throw line finishing 20 of 24.
Lauderdale County will meet Pike County in the Class 3A championship game Friday at 2:15 p.m.
“I think they need to understand that if they focus their attention and their concentration on what they gotta do to win the game,” Newton said. “Not worry about what that game means.. (but) concentrate on what you gotta do to win the game. We’ve preached that to them a lot.”
But even staying in the moment will still be surreal in the upcoming championship.
“It will really mean a lot if we go out there and win it,” Shanes said. “ For our city, our community… It just feels unreal to be out there playing for a state championship.”
