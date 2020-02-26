BIRMINGHAM – The first few minutes of Tuesday’s Class 3A girls semifinal game did not go well for Lauderdale County.
But then again, the start of the season didn’t go well either. The Tigers lost by 24 to Rogers and two games later lost by nine to Central.
“At the beginning if you had watched us play Rogers on the opening night of the season, you would have never thought we’d be sitting here today,” Lauderdale County coach Brant Llewellyn said.
Tuesday, as in early the season, the Tigers got better. It wasn’t enough to advance to the finals, however, as T.R. Miller held off Lauderdale County, 50-44.
“Just one of those days, and you’ve got to give T.R. Miller some credit for that as well,” Llewellyn said.
Lauderdale County (29-6) trailed 11-2 yet took a 23-22 lead on a Sydney Maner 3 to open the second half.
But Aleria Smith, a T.R. Miller senior forward with size and agility who caused LCHS problems all day, responded with five quick points and Lauderdale County never led again.
Smith had 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and an assist. She also helped hold Lauderdale County freshman forward Ruthie Smith, a key player, to two made field goals.
“When she gets the ball she likes to do a little roll if I’m playing so far up on her,” Aleria Smith said. “So if I step back a little bit, let her get the shot off, it’s harder to make a shot than a layup.”
Lauderdale County took 54 shots to T.R. Miller’s 34 but made only 14 to T.R. Miller’s 15. LCHS was 7-for-27 from 3-point range.
“We decided we’d pick them up full court man, make them work before work before they get down the court,” T.R. Miller coach Ron Jackson said. “And then do that the whole game and hopefully their legs go (and) the 3s don’t fall.”
Lauderdale County got within five points with 4:10 to go, but T.R. Miller scored five straight points.
Alijah Fountain had 22 points and seven rebounds for T.R. Miller (28-1), which will play two-time reigning champion Pisgah at 12:30 p.m. Friday for the Class 3A state title.
Maner hit four 3-pointers and led Lauderdale County with 19 points. Hannah Tate had seven points and 13 rebounds. Ruthie Smith had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Lauderdale County’s Leah Childress, a seventh-grade guard, again showed her great potential with six points, four rebounds and four assists to just one turnover. Childress played 15 minutes, nearly half the game.
“The fact that she could handle herself in a game like that and not hurt us made it a no-brainer to get her out there on the floor because she’s going to be a really good player for us,” Llewellyn said.
Ryleigh Putman had three points and four rebounds and Mattie Adams scored two points. Maner, Tate and Larson Belew, who had two rebounds Tuesday, will graduate.
Unlike the last several Lauderdale County state tournament qualifiers, with Allie Craig Cruce or the Wallen triplets, for examples, this LCHS team did not have one go-to star.
“We learned early on in the season that we had to work together as a team,” Maner said.
Ruthie Smith said the team’s motto from the start of the year was “rise as one.”
“That’s what we said continuously said and we continuously told each other, and that’s something that helped us greatly throughout the season,” Ruthie Smith said. “If one player wasn’t having a good game, then we would try and hype them up and get their energy up.”
Lauderdale County won 11 more games this year than last year.
“We weren’t supposed to be here when the season started, and we’re here. And I’m proud of these girls for continuing our tradition and accomplishing more than they were supposed to this year,” Llewellyn said. “So, it was a great year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.