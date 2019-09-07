ROGERSVILLE — Lauderdale County made its share of mistakes, but some big plays helped the Tigers hold off East Lawrence 32-20 in the Class 3A, Region 8 opener.
Lauderdale County (2-1, 1-0) lost two fumbles, allowed the Eagles to recover two onside kicks, and had a couple of costly penalties.
“We’re making things hard on ourselves,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said. “Onside kicks, turnovers, penalties. We’re playing hard, but we take one step forward and one backwards. We need to work on special teams and ball security. Nevertheless, we’re happy to be 1-0 in the region.”
On the flip side, Blade Wisdom racked up 106 receiving yards and 43 rushing yards with a 41-yard touchdown reception and a 40-yard touchdown run. Eric Fuqua scored on a 61-yard punt return and returned a kickoff 43 yards, and Kamron Jones churned out 118 rushing yards on 19 carries.
“Blade is making some big plays for us,” Mason said. “Eric Fuqua made a big play for us on that punt return. Our offensive and defensive lines are growing up. Jones continues to run hard.”
The Tigers’ first score came with 3:13 to play in the first half when Wisdom ran it in from 40 yards out on a reverse. Slade Brown’s 2-point run gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead. The Tigers went for two after every score, and Brown’s run was the only successful attempt.
East Lawrence (0-2, 0-1) quickly answered after a long kickoff return and a 23-yard Dylan Hunter touchdown run made the score 8-7.
Fuqua’s 47-yard return on the following kickoff gave the Tigers field position at the Eagles’ 30. A few plays later, Brown scored from six yards out to give the Tigers a 14-7 halftime lead.
East Lawrence recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff of the second half, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs. Lauderdale County then drove 59 yards in eight plays and scored on an 11-yard pass from Brown to Daniel Romine to extend its lead to 20-7.
On the Eagles’ following possession, a 61-yard Levi Barnes run set up a 1-yard Hunter Letson touchdown run to tighten the score at 20-13.
Brown threw a deep ball for a 41-yard score to Wisdom early in the fourth quarter to make it 26-13.
Later in the fourth quarter, Fuqua’s 61-yard punt return touchdown seemed to put the game out of reach at 32-13.
However, three plays later, Hunter broke a 79-yard touchdown run to make the score 32-20 with 7:02 to play, and Zachary Shelton recovered the ensuing onside kick.
The Eagles, though, were unable to capitalize and the Tigers held on to win the game.
Hunter had 141 yards rushing on 18 carries. Will Adams led the Tigers defense with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
