Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said his team has to understand it will need to win several narrow games to get where it wants to be.
And sometimes the Tigers will have to do it against a team like reigning 3A state champion Piedmont, which beat Lauderdale County (9-3) in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
Mason said he thinks his players understand what’s needed to get there and the players said they know they can’t make the same mistakes.
Despite losing seniors at quarterback, receiver and a few spots on defense, the Tigers return experience, including the disappointment against Piedmont.
And Mason has seen the initiative those players have taken since workouts began in early June.
“It starts with our seniors, our senior leadership,” Mason said. “They understand how quickly a summer goes by.”
Offense
The Tigers will have to replace senior Slade Brown at quarterback, but Mason feels confident that junior Eric Fuqua will be able to do the job.
With seniors at receiver, Lauderdale County threw the ball much more than it usually does last season.
While they still hope to move the ball in the air, the Tigers will look to run more effectively this season with senior Kameron Jones leading the way behind an experienced offensive line that features seniors Nick Thornton, Silas Marlar and Riley McConnell.
“I’m just ready to get back running the ball,” Jones said. “Ready for hard-nosed football.”
At receiver and tight end, the Tigers lose Blade Wisdom and Luke McIntyre, but juniors Ethan Hamm and Brody Covington will look to step in.
Outside of Jones, however, linebacker Daniel White can also play running back, as can Will Adams. They hope to take advantage of those options.
“We will throw it,” Mason said. “But we probably will focus on running the ball a little more than we did last year. We’ll probably look a little bit more like Lauderdale County.”
Defense
Similar to the offense, the Tigers have the luxury of multiple players being able to man the middle at linebacker.
White mostly plays defense and is expected to lead the charge at linebacker along with senior Wheeler Dickerson.
Adams also primarily plays defensive line and he’ll be joined by junior Lane Belew, who has grown a lot since last season, Mason said.
In the secondary, Fuqua is expected to contribute along with Jones and Hamm.
Mason said he understands he’ll have several players in different spots on both sides of the ball, but he hopes depth emerges.
Players he hopes to step in that regard include junior linebacker Connor Marks and sophomore defensive back Devin Word.
“We just need people to step up (in spots),” Dickerson said. “Fill them in good and work hard. Learn, learn how to communicate and work together as a good defense.”
The rest
• The Tigers know in order to reach their ultimate goal they’ll likely have to get past Piedmont, who has won three out of the last five 3A state championships.
“You’ve just got to be hungrier. You’ve got to want to win,” White said. “You’ve got to prepare to play that team again and beat them, that’s pretty much all you can do.”
The Tigers also said they can learn from the experiences, whether it’s making mistakes in big moments, or, as Mason said, wearing down at the end of games.
So preparing over the summer and throughout the fall, whether it’s conditioning or nailing down the execution, becomes important.
“You just have to put yourself in a position to win,” Mason said. “Last year, whatever we did wasn’t enough. We’ve got to do more.”
• Lauderdale County’s 46-20 first-round playoff win over Sylvania was its first postseason victory since 2016.
