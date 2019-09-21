LEXINGTON — Lauderdale County quarterback Slade Brown threw for 234 yards, and the Tigers turned in an impressive defensive performance to defeat rival Lexington 35-3 and remain unbeaten in Class 3A, Region 8 play Friday night
Lauderdale County (4-1, 3-0) held the Golden Bears to 75 yards, but both coaches and players see room for improvement.
“It’s always good to beat the Bears,” junior running back Kameron Jones said. “We definitely had a lot of mistakes we need to work on.”
Jones rushed 19 times for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns. Both Lauderdale County and Lexington were heavily penalized during the game. The Tigers had 130 yards in penalties, and the Golden Bears had 91.
“It was a tough, physical game,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said. “They had their team ready to play. It’s what we expect every time we play Lexington. It feels great to be 3-0 in the region. We’re playing hard, but we have things we need to clean up. We are making far too many mistakes.”
The game remained scoreless until midway through the second quarter when Jones scored on a 5-yard run give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Jones added a 7-yard score late in the half to make it 14-0.
The Tigers took the opening drive of the second half 77 yards and took a 21-0 lead on a 14-yard pass from Brown to Luke McIntyre.
Late in the third quarter, Brown zipped a 3-yard touchdown to Eric Fuqua to go up 28-0.
Lexington (1-3, 0-3) scored in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard Evan Byrd field goal.
Will Adams scored on a 26-yard run late in the game to round out the scoring at 35-3.
One bright spot for the Tigers was kicker Alex Coal, who just became eligible to play. The Tigers have struggled in the kicking game this season. Coal made all five extra-point attempts and missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.
Brown was 15 of 25 passing for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He added 29 yards on the ground.
McIntyre led the Tigers in receptions with six for 81 yards. Blade Wisdom led the Tigers in receiving yards with 108 on five receptions.
Lexington quarterback Trey Martin completed 10 passes for 51 yards.
Ethan Hamm led the Lauderdale County defense in tackles with seven. Adams had two sacks and a tackle for loss.
