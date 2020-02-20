HANCEVILLE – Hannah Tate remembers lingering in the Wallace State gym last year – as mandated by her coach – after Lauderdale County lost the Class 3A Northwest Regional final and Winfield was recognized as the regional champion.
“He made us look at them get their trophy,” the senior Tate said Wednesday afternoon with a laugh.
That memory stuck, but she can forget about it now.
Lauderdale County’s girls clinched a trip to the Class 3A state tournament, surviving a shaky game bookended by 8-0 runs to beat Phil Campbell 47-35.
The Tigers (29-5) will play the winner of today’s Hale County/T.R. Miller game at noon Tuesday at the BJCC in Birmingham. It will be the Tigers’ second state tournament appearance in three years.
“To be perfectly honest it seems like an eternity since we’ve been there, and it hasn’t been that long, I know,” Lauderdale County coach Brant Llewellyn said.
Though winning a region title is hardly historic for a program with 13 state titles, Wednesday’s win was the latest step in a two-year process for the current players. Llewellyn had to stop himself from getting choked up a time or two in the postgame press conference.
“People don’t realize what kind of pressure our players are under,” Llewellyn said. “Every day at practice, they practice under all those banners, all those players from the past (with) pictures on the wall who have won state championships.
“Our community expects a certain quality of basketball every year and, you know, sometimes you just don’t have the same kind of players that you had years ago. But this team, after last year of rebuilding and a lot of hard work … that’s why I was a little emotional earlier. This team deserves it, man. They earned it.”
Freshman post Ruthie Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, the most of any player on either team in both categories, and was named tournament MVP.
“I do think she’s the difference today,” Phil Campbell coach Craig Thomas said.
Tate had seven points and eight rebounds, and sophomore guard Ryleigh Putman had six points and four assists. Both were also all-tournament players.
Lauderdale County opened on an 8-0 run and never trailed but never led comfortably. The Tigers led by as much as 12 on a couple occasions and by nine with 5:03 left after a Putman 3.
But Phil Campbell’s Caitlynn Mills hit a corner 3 (nine points) and, after a couple empty LCHS possessions, Kallie Allen made a layup. The Tigers’ lead was down to 39-35 and there was still 3:03 left.
Phil Campbell (20-7) didn’t score again.
“The very last timeout, Coach Llewellyn said big-time players make big-time plays,” Tate said. “So we knew that we had to come together as a team. That was definitely a team-won game.”
Tate made two free throws, Smith scored at the rim, and the Tigers got the defensive stops and foul shots to finish a win.
Kallie Allen had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in her final high school game. Kaci Harris, a reserve, is the team’s other senior.
“Final four, elite eight, sweet sixteen. She’s been a very, very big part of that,” Thomas said. “Kallie has helped our program tremendously.”
Katie Thomas had 10 points and five rebounds for Phil Campbell and Mills added nine points.
