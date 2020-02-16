HANCEVILLE — There’s a balance for a good shooter to find that allows him or her to be aggressive looking for high-percentage shots without getting carried away and taking bad ones.
Saturday in Hanceville — particularly in the first half — Lauderdale County senior Connor Smith found that balance about as well as you could hope.
Smith made three of his four 3-point attempts and 10 of his 12 other field goal tries in the game on the way to a 31-point performance in the Tigers’ 58-42 win over Winfield in the Class 3A Northwest Regional semifinals.
The Tigers (22-7) advanced to play New Hope in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. regional final.
“I just tried to not force anything. Sometimes if you’re hitting well you try to force it,” Smith said. “I just try to take good shots, let it come to me.”
Smith made 10 of his 13 field goal tries in the first half and went to the locker room with 23 points and six rebounds.
“We watched film on him, but I don’t think (our players) realized how quick he can get his shot off. I think that was a big thing. We were there. We didn’t realize we needed to be up in him a little more,” Winfield coach Zac Wakefield said. “Second half he didn’t score as many, but he set the tone like he should. He’s a winner, he’s a gamer, and that’s what he’s supposed to do.”
Eric Fuqua had 12 points and six rebounds for Lauderdale County. Though Lauderdale County has been to the regional routinely in recent years, Fuqua’s responsibility as a varsity point guard is relatively new.
“I just rely on the four people who have been here (to Hanceville) four years in a row,” Fuqua said.
Daniel Romine added seven points, Juvonne Shanes six and Holden Stanfield two. Luke McIntyre, another seasoned starter, didn’t score but had five rebounds and two assists. Lauderdale County coach Mark Newton liked how his team excelled in multiple areas Saturday.
“Don’t get me wrong, I like shooting 3s and hitting 3s. Nothing wrong with that,” Newton said. “But if you’ve just got that, then if you’re not hitting them that night you’re going to get beat.”
Lauderdale County shot 21-for-40 as a team to Winfield’s 15-for-47. The Tigers had more steals, blocks and rebounds than Winfield did.
“That’s the great thing about basketball. It’s a team sport. I think everybody sees the 3s and this and that. Blade Wisdom had a big charge late. Big charge,” Newton said. “Those are the things that coaches and people that are around (the game) really value about your team and sport – getting that rebound, getting that loose ball, taking that charge – and that’s what makes a good team.”
Lauderdale County, which lost to Westminster Christian in last year’s Northwest Regional, will play a New Hope team that eliminated Westminster on Saturday.
Fuqua acknowledged he’ll be nervous, but the Tigers know they have reason for confidence.
“We’ve just got to have a good game plan coming in,” Smith said. “We know if we play hard on defense, we’ll give ourselves a good shot.”
