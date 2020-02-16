HANCEVILLE — Hannah Tate did not waste any time asserting herself Saturday, scoring six first-quarter points and standing tough to take a charge near the scorers’ table as a player ran her over.
She took another charge with 52.7 seconds to go, an appropriate conclusion to a strong day for her and the Tigers.
Lauderdale County avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Winfield by beating the Pirates 47-32 in Saturday’s Class 3A Northwest Regional semifinal.
In the finals the Tigers (28-5) will meet Phil Campbell, which beat New Hope by 18 points, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
“Well, Winfield was the team that put us out last year, so coach (Brant) Llewellyn always tells us to come into the game with a chip on our shoulders — especially if it’s somebody we’ve already lost to," Tate said.
“I’m a senior this year and I want to go as far as we can as a team. You can’t have a team with one or two players. It takes all five that are out there on the floor, and the bench, too.”
Tate had 13 points and 12 rebounds and freshman post Ruthie Smith had 19 points and six boards for the Tigers, who used a 14-3 run in the first half to seize control.
Winfield didn’t have anyone who could contain the 5-foot-11 Smith.
“The game of basketball’s changed a lot since I started coaching, and there aren’t a lot of teams out there that have a true post player that looks to post up, like we do, around anymore,” coach Brant Llewellyn said. “Having Ruthie is for sure an advantage for us.”
Smith is one of several players who were introduced to varsity basketball last year and are now more comfortable at this level.
“My teammates continually pour into me and hype me up and let me know that I can do it, and not to let something get me down,” Smith said. “Coaches continually help me in practice and tell me know what I need to do, too.”
Llewellyn specifically credited Ryleigh Putman (four points) for making sure Emma Kate Tittle didn’t take over the game. Tittle scored a team-high 17 points but had to take 16 shots to do it.
Ahead 22-16 at halftime, Tate and Larson Belew made baskets, Putman added a 3 and Smith scored on a three-point play off a pass from Tate. Leah Childress, a seventh-grader, hit a corner 3 to make the score 35-23 and the Tigers were on their way.
Sydney Maner and Mattie Adams each scored three points.
Lauderdale County, which made the state tournament as recently as two years ago and has won 13 state titles, is one win away from another trip to Birmingham.
“It’s just a great opportunity,” Tate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.