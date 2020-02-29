BIRMINGHAM — The Lauderdale County Tigers entered the day hoping for its first state championship in school history but fell short, losing 59-45 to Pike County.
The Tigers dealt with an unfamiliar scenario having to match up with a team that had the most size they faced all season.
And Pike County took full advantage of it. Tournament MVP Andres Burney, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, took over the game. He finished with 21 points and grabbed 24 rebounds. He had eight blocks and finished two away from a triple-double.
“It’s hard to get a judgment on good players when you've got two or three films,” Lauderdale County coach Mark Newton said. “It was really hard to tell how good he was. We were playing man and really tried to help. We just struggled with the boards. I thought our guys did a good job on the boards but they were still able to get their hands on some and tip some away.”
Pike County started their regular rotation of big men with Burney and Omar Cumberbatch, who is 6-foot-4. The duo helped outrebound the Tigers 44-32.
On offense, the Tigers were limited, just shooting 16 of 58 from the field. Where the Tigers have excelled this season, they struggled, shooting 8 of 25 from 3.
“We watched countless film (us as coaches),” Pike County head coach Doug Holland said. “ And I told them that they (Lauderdale County) are one of the best perimeter shooting teams that we have seen in awhile. They are never out of the game. They are a well coached team.”
“Looking back on the game, we missed some shots early,” Newton said. “It kinda got us behind so we were playing catch-up and that kinda dictated the half and the rest of the game.”
After being limited to just four in the first quarter, the Tigers found a way to cut into the lead. Juvonne Shanes converted a layup after a foul and the Tigers saw themselves down 14-13 with four minutes to go in the first half.
But the injury bug bit the Tigers.
Senior Daniel Romine went down with a knee injury early in the first, followed by Blade Wisdom coming out of the game with a shoulder injury. Later, Shanes dealt with a nose injury causing a long stoppage in play with 1:30 left in the game, effectively eliminating any kind of momentum swing.
“It made a big impact," Newton said. Two starters and our sixth guy. It had an impact but it’s not an excuse. It’s just athletics and it’s part of what happened . That hurt us some in the first half.”
The Bulldogs used a 16-6 third quarter to enter the fourth up 39-24. Ian Foster scored seven of his 14 points in the period. Cumberbatch had four helping round out his total to 12 points.
The Tigers, however, wouldn't sit back without a fight.
They outscored the Bulldogs 21-20 in the fourth with sophomore Eric Fuqua scoring 13 of his game-high 25 points. Senior Connor Smith knocked down two 3-pointers and Nathan Grisham pulled in seven rebounds, playing in reserve due to injuries.
“I’m very proud but I expected that from them,” Newton said on how his team fought to the end. “I told them after the game, that’s how we expect them to live their lives. There are gonna be times when things don’t go well. We expect them to be as successful after they leave here.”
Fuqua realized that even in a loss, the atmosphere and experience of being in a state championship would only make him work harder.
“It’s just gonna make me work harder this off season, '' Fuqua said. “ Getting in the weight room and just try and get back down here next year.”
Lauderdale County loses six seniors. Shanes, who finished with nine points, Smith (six) Luke McIntyre, Wisdom, Mason Hafner and Romine will all graduate.
“I enjoyed every second of it,” Shanes said. “We struggled but then we just kept on building on our dynasty. Coach Newton taught us many life lessons. How to put people before us and I just enjoyed the whole ride.”
“It means alot and I've loved playing for him (Newton) these past four years,'' Smith said. “ I’m very honored to wear this jersey as long as I did. Playing for Lauderdale County is a great thing. It’s nothing like it. The community, all the fans.. They’ve always been behind us.”
Newton couldn’t have been more proud of his team through a historic season.
“Athletics doesn’t always go your way,” he said. “Just like in life. These guys know it. They’re not happy but they are tough minded individuals … The pleasant memories of the season and the success we had in the season, They’ll enjoy that the rest of their lives.”
