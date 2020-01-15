Girls
Muscle Shoals 65, Columbia 17
MUSCLE SHOALS (65)
Harrison 6, Haley 10, Hankins 4, Harvey 1, Whiteside 10, Puckett 22, Murray 5, Johnson 7
COLUMBIA (17)
Jones 3, Prid 6, Bennett 2, Mullins 1, Waddle 5
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 39, Columbia 9
Records: N/A
--
Lauderdale County 47, Westminster Christian 32
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (47)
Smith 14, Maner 10, Tate 8, Belew 7, Adams 6, Dickerson 2
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (32)
Plott 11, Deerman 8, Wilkerson 4, Moreland 4, Weekley 3, Presley 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 21, Westminster Christian 18
Records: Lauderdale County (19-4, 5-0)
--
Colbert County 46, Tanner 36
COLBERT COUNTY (46)
Jones 18, Nalls 13, Ricks 12, Fuller 2, Cooper 1
TANNER (36)
Jeans 12, Scott 12, Redus 10, Townsend 2
Halftime: Colbert County 25, Tanner 21
Covenant Christian 57, Cherokee 19
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (57)
Gann 17, Scott 14, Johnson 11, James 8, Livingston 4, Nicholson 3
CHEROKEE (19)
Qualls 5, Dean 4, Terrell 4, Wills 4, Bunt 2
Halftime: Covenant Christian 34, Cherokee 19
--
Deshler 56, Wilson 41
DESHLER (56)
Thirlkill 17, Crook 11, Siegel 10, Sanford 7, Collinsworth 6, Clemmons 3, Mobley 2
WILSON (41)
Wilson 10, Bevis 9, Lewis 8, Peters 6, Risner 3, Marks 2, Liverett 2, Faires 1
Halftime: Deshler 26, Wilson 19
--
Collinwood 54, Wayne County 51
COLLINWOOD (54)
Retherford 16, Whitehead 12, Bautsky 9, Kelly 8, Simes 4, Gray 3, McWillams 2
WAYNE COUNTY (51)
Gallian 17, Bryant 15, McClain 5, Lee 4, August 4, Canfield 3, Floyd 3
--
Hamilton 53, Russellville 39
HAMILTON (53)
McLin 7, Frost 16. P. Sorrells 16, A. Sorrells 3, M. Hollingsworth 11.
RUSSELLVILLE (39)
Murray 15, Cox 2, Sikes 2, Taylor 2, Poss 2, Glass 10, Logan 6.
Halftime: Hamilton 23, Russellville 20.
Records: Hamilton 11-10; Russellville 4-15
--
Florence 42, Austin 36
FLORENCE (42)
Weakley 14, Kennedi Hawkins 12, Ingram 6, Thomas 5, Finch 3, Mak. Liner 2
AUSTIN (36)
Wesley 12, Hodges 9, Watkins 6, Burks 4, Cohn 3, Shackelford 2
Halftime: Florence 20, Austin 20
Record: Florence 14-6 (2-1); Austin 19-4 (1-2)
--
Mars Hill 58, Central 50
CENTRAL (50)
L. Keener 16, Mitchell 14, A. Keener 11, Ricks 6, Faulkner 3
MARS HILL (58)
Vaughn 16, Thigpen 15, Mitchell 12, Johns 12, O’Kelley 3
Halftime: Central 30, Mars Hill 28
--
Waterloo 46, Colbert Heights 34
COLBERT HEIGHTS (34)
Fuller 14, Williams 11, James 6, Roberts 3
WATERLOO (46)
Simmons 18, Summerhill 14, Peralta 8, Sisk 2, McFall 2, Caddell 1, Morris 1
Halftime: Colbert Heights 22, Waterloo 21
Records: Colbert Heights 9-9; Waterloo 8-12
--
Cold Springs 61, Phillips 48
COLD SPRINGS (61)
Hill 37, Ellison 11, West 10, Rice 2, Crider 1
PHILLIPS (48)
Temple 17, Hallman 15, McCollum 6, Hyde 6, Lauderdale 4
Halftime: Cold Springs 31, Phillips 24
Records: Cold Springs 20-2; Phillips 11-8
--
Jasper 35, Haleyville 24
HALEYVILLE (24)
Aldridge 8, Aaron 7, K. Boyles 3, M. Boyles 2, Callahan 2, Gilbert 2
JASPER (35)
Mercer 14, Oliver 6, Shelton 5, Gilbert 5, Harrell 4, Hosey 1
Halftime score: Jasper 21, Haleyville 10
--
Boys
Deshler 63, Wilson 55
DESHLER (63)
Thirlkill 20, Minetree 12, Wright 12, Hester 8, Anderson 6, Ricks 2, R. Malone 2, M. Malone 1.
WILSON (55)
Parrish 24, Cagle 11, Leahy 10, Silva 4, Flippo 2, Hester 3.
Halftime: Wilson 32, Deshler 30.
Records: Deshler 14-8; Wilson n/a
--
Muscle Shoals 78, Columbia 68
MUSCLE SHOALS (78)
Chaffee 2, McIntosh 29, Smith 11, Graham 13, Ricks 8, Griffith 14
COLUMBIA (68)
Arnold 16, Knights 17, Mullins 12, Gosa 1, Wilson 3, Lane 11, McGhee 9
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 37, Columbia 35
Records: Muscle Shoals (12-6, 2-1)
--
Hamilton 56, Russellville 52
HAMILTON (56)
B. Loving 16, Weeks 14, Steele 13, J. Loving 7, C. Loving 4, Cross 2
RUSSELLVILLE (52)
Dias 22, Bishop 15, Scott 7, Gist 6, Trussell 2
Halftime: Russellville 34, Hamilton 27
--
Sheffield 74, Rogers 48
SHEFFIELD (74)
Goodman 21, Smith 16, Doss 15, Bowling 7, Hood 6, Williams 5, Jones 3
ROGERS (48)
Farris 15, Gray 8, Bradley 8, Hendrix 4, Chmura 4, Alammari 4, Ward 3, Wallace 2
Halftime: Sheffield 36, Rogers 17
--
Mars Hill 66, Central 35
MARS HILL (66)
Bowerman 13, James 12, White 11, Crowden 9, Cox 6, Thompsan 6, Hargett 5, Conner 4
CENTRAL (35)
McCay 16, Hall 7, Hanback 5, Brewer 3, Glover 2, Lovelady 1. Montgomery 1
Halftime: Mars Hill 34, Central 18
--
Collinwood 47, Wayne County 44
COLLINWOOD (47)
Hollis 20, Ward 11, Thompson 10, Holt 4, Chastain 2
WAYNE COUNTY (44)
Baugus 28, Kelley 11, Moser 5
Halftime: Wayne County 28, Collinwood 18
--
Waterloo 71, Colbert Heights 66
COLBERT HEIGHTS (66)
Shaw 33, Olive 8, Balta 7, Castle 6, Ward 4, Tedford 4, Milender 2, Seal 2
WATERLOO (71)
Parker 33, Pendegraph 11, Hester 9, Scott 9, Godwin 4, Hinton 3, Wood 2
Halftime: Waterloo 44, Colbert Heights 33
Record: Waterloo 9-12
--
R.A. Hubbard 81, Athens Bible 32
ATHENS BIBLE (32)
Dutton 10, Pierre 8, Suggs 6, Brand 5, Fortenberry 3
R.A. HUBBARD (81)
Cobb 28, Johnson 17, Hampton 15, Mason 6, M. Kellogg 6, Perkins 4, Steward 3, T. Kellogg 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 44, Athens Bible 20
--
JV
Girls
Deshler 46, Wilson 37
Leading scorers: D – Rickard 11; W – Makayla Carter 17
--
JV boys
Deshler 59, Wilson 44
D- Montgomery 15
W- Andrew Terry 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.