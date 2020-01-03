Lauderdale County 63, Clements 42
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (60)
McIntyre 7, Smith 18, Shanes 4, Wisdom 2, Mitchell 14, Grisham 9, Romine 4, Fuqua 5
CLEMENTS (42)
Starnes 4, Patrick 10, Crenshaw 9, Farrar 12, Ezell 1, Hall 4, Fleming 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 21, Clements 21
Records: Lauderdale County (10-6)
--
Decatur-Riverside 44, Wayne County 30
DECATUR-RIVERSIDE (44)
Moser 10, Baugus 9, Goss 4, Kelley 4, Whitson 3
WAYNE COUNTY (30)
C. Linton 8, Heehee 8, Lunsford 7, Keeton 3, J. Linton 4, Adams 1, Mays 3, Walls 10
Halftime: Decatur-Riverside 22, Wayne County 8
Records: Wayne County (3-8)
--
Addison 60, Waterloo 51
ADDISON (60)
Wilkins 7, Hiller 12, Roberts 4, Brock 9, Barley 4, Mather 4, Howse 13, Parris 7
WATERLOO (51)
Hester 10, Godwin 3, Hinton 2, Parker 32, Scott 2, Wood 2
Halftime: Addison 33, Waterloo 33
Records: Addison (7-7), Waterloo (5-9)
--
Tharptown 77, Brilliant 47
BRILLIANT (47)
Bryant 21, Conniff 6, Hanson 6, Barton 5, Henderson 4, Burleson 2, O’Mary 2, Cummings 1
THARPTOWN (77)
Nolen 20, Lopez 15, Garcia 13, Valdez 12, Simmons 6, Alfaro 6, Lucas 2
Halftime: Tharptown 37, Brilliant 19
Record: Tharptown 6-11
--
Girls
Lauderdale County 63, Clements 23
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (63)
Maner 23, Tate 13, Belew 10, Smith 7, Dickerson 4, Childress 4, Adams 2
CLEMENTS (16)
Trent 8, Sanderson 4, McElyea 4, Gonzalez 3, Lovett 2, Black 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 37, Clements 16
Records: Lauderdale County (8-2)
--
Wayne County 66, Decatur-Riverside 40
WAYNE COUNTY (66)
Gallian 21, Baugus 17, Camfield 10, Floyrd 3, McClain 5, Bundrant 3, Lee 5, Carroll 2
DECATUR-RIVERSIDE (40)
Pulley 20, McKenzie 2, Swindele 2, Dabbs 2, Limon 3, Wade 3, Juarez 4, Fundwrick 4
Halftime: Wayne County 34, Decatur-Riverside 40
Records: Wayne County (8-2)
--
Addison 44, Waterloo 34
ADDISON (44)
Brummett 16, Cleghorn 10, S. Manley 6, Butler 5, G. Manley 4, Crider 3
WATERLOO (34)
Peralta 12, Simmons 12, Scott 5, Bond 2, McFall 2, Cooper 1
Halftime: Addison 22, Waterloo 11
Records: Addison 9-1; Waterloo 6-8
