Lauderdale County had an uncharacteristic season in 2018, but in 2019 the Tigers want to get back to playing their style of football.
The Tigers made the playoffs last season, but an early playoff loss and 4-7 final record is sticking in their minds.
Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said the Tigers need to get back to being consistent this season.
“We haven’t been consistent, but we seem to be more consistent from this spring and summer,” Mason said. “We have to play like Lauderdale County. We have to play like people expect us to play.”
Mason has about 45 players on the roster this year, and he sensed something different in his team this offseason compared to last year.
“We weren’t playing and having fun,” he said. “This is what I’ve seen out of this group: They’re having fun together. They’re an aggressive group. They love football. They’re happy to be out there.
“ … I don’t think we were content at all. I know we weren’t. The players weren’t, and they showed it in the summer.”
Mason said quarterback Slade Brown came up to him in the days after last year’s first round playoff loss.
“He said ‘We are not ending the season next year in the first round of the playoffs,’” Mason recalled. “He’s leading them in that direction and they’re following. He’s just been a leader and showing them what needs to be done.”
Offense
The Lauderdale County offense will return a lot of experience. Slade Brown will start at quarterback for his third straight season. Mason said Brown has been a great leader and one of the most hardworking kids he had ever been around.
Behind Brown, the Tigers return Kameron Jones, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season as the lead back. Daniel White and Will Adams will be the other two running backs for the Tigers.
“We feel like we’ve got three running backs that can start right now,” Mason said.
Luke McIntyre will run the H-back position, with others able to step in and play as well.
Eli Rayburn will move to center for the Tigers and Wheeler Dickerson will return for the offensive line. Lane Davis will return after getting injured in a car accident last season.
Mason said he hopes to use around seven to eight offensive linemen, with many spots still up for grabs. Lane Belue, Timmy Fuqua and Silas Marlar are a few of the players trying to lock down a starting spot.
“Some new starters on the offensive line, but I think they’re going to come along and do fine,” Mason said.
Defense
Dee Rivers will return at the defensive end position for his third year starting for the Tigers. Rivers tore his ACL during his sophomore season but has put on 35 pounds.
Rivers said he wants to lead this defense to great things this season.
“We have to play hard and go all out (for each other),” Rivers said. “We want to try to be the best defense in the state.”
Adams will man the other defensive end spot with the nose guard position still yet to be decided with competition in fall camp.
Dickerson, Brody Covington and Brown will all return at the linebacker spot with Dickerson leading the defense in the middle.
Ethan Hamm will be in the secondary after a shoulder injury during his freshman season that limited him.
The rest of the secondary is still yet to be decided with some big competitions finishing in the fall. Darien Quinones and Juvonne Shanes will be names to watch.
The rest
• Lauderdale County will have a daunting schedule with tough non-region and region matchups.
The Tigers start the year with Class 4A, Region 8 champion Brooks before playing Randolph. The Tigers will have important region games against Colbert Heights, Lexington and Westminster Christian before ending the season with Colbert County.
The Tigers will have senior leadership but also a good young core with many underclassmen taking prominent roles.
Mason said the depth is at a good place with rotations on offense and defense and that will be key. Brown said he and his teammates only have one goal in mind for the upcoming season.
“Win state,” Brown said. “It’s always been a team goal, and I think we’ve learned something every summer (after each season). It’s our time.”
Lauderdale County opens its season with at Brooks on Thursday, Aug. 22.
