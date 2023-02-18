HANCEVILLE — Lauderdale County coach Brant Llewellyn couldn’t help but smile toward the end of Saturday’s Northwest Regional semifinal rout of Carbon Hill.
First, Madison Mobley scored on a jump shot from the right wing. Next, Taylor Lumpkin scored from the left side.
Each time one of the Tigers’ reserves scored, Llewellyn chuckled and the bench erupted in celebration.
In all, 11 players scored, including six non-starters, in the 76-25 win.
“We play with them in practice every day and we are the ones who raise them, and it’s kind of like a proud mama moment,” point guard Shila Marks said. “It’s great.”
Senior Ruthie Smith said it is important for veteran players like herself to keep the chain moving forward in terms of Lauderdale County’s tradition. She tries to teach the younger Tigers what she was taught coming up.
“Playing down here since the eighth grade, I had so many great older players and I tried to learn as much from them as I could,” Smith said. “From seeing what they did, I’m able to try and teach and nurture those younger than me. At this point, the ones I have been playing with for the past three or four years have matured and we have the team we have now.”
That team has solidly continued the LCHS tradition and is one win away from another trip to the state semifinals.
It essentially took only 3 minutes, 11 seconds for the Tigers to put away outmanned Carbon Hill. By that time it was 12-0 and the Bulldogs had more turnovers (5) than shots (3). And none of those three shots had grazed the rim.
By the end of the first quarter, it was 20-9, and that was done with standout with Smith, the standout post player, scoreless and sitting on the Tigers’ bench with two fouls.
By halftime coach Brant Llewellyn had used 12 players, the lead was 43-15 and the only thing in doubt was the final score.
It was Marks, the sophomore who took over running point guard this season for the Tigers, who led Lauderdale County with 19 first-half points. She hit her first shot from the right corner and finished with five 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes. She finished with 23 points in 20 minutes.
Emery Owens was the only other player in double figures for the Tigers (23-9), who will play Clements for the regional title at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the teams' fourth meeting.
Sunnie Cerezo led Carbon Hill (25-7) with 13 points. The Bulldogs made only 7 of 40 field goals.
For Llewellyn, the challenge became how to balance playing his starters and when to go to his bench and get the next generation of Tigers crucial minutes going forward.
“You want to play (the starters) enough to get them used to playing on that court a little bit because it is a different environment than we are used to, but at the same time you don’t want to leave them out there and risk and injury,” he said. “We are playing a lot of players who are young and have never been here before. We might have left our second five in a little longer than usual in a normal game just to give them some minutes in this environment.”
