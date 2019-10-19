HUNTSVILLE – Lauderdale County entered Friday night’s key Class 3A, Region 8 showdown at Westminster Christian riding the program’s longest winning streak in seven years and seeking its first region title since 2016.
Westminster Christian rallied for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Lauderdale County 27-19 at Earl Van Dyke Stadium and halt the Tigers’ seven-game win streak.
Senior quarterback Jackson Billings completed all 13 of his second-half passes and ran for 158 yards as the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) forged a tie atop the region standings with Lauderdale County (7-2, 5-1), one game ahead of Clements and Colbert Heights.
Lauderdale County led 12-6 at halftime after forcing three Westminster Christian turnovers. The Tigers carried a 19-13 lead into the fourth quarter, only to watch Billings direct touchdown drives of 12 and 13 plays to lead the Wildcats’ comeback.
The Tigers were limited to only three first downs and 76 total yards in the second half. Sixty-four yards came on a pass from Slade Brown to Blake Wisdom.
“We didn’t tackle well and we didn’t pick up first downs,” Lauderdale County coach Jeff Mason said. “We gave up a touchdown on a scramble play and that kind of broke the momentum. And we just didn’t respond.”
Kameron Jones ran it six times and Brown scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak to finish off a 74-yard march by the Tigers to start the game. Later in the first quarter, Lane Belue recovered a fumble at WCA’s 2 and Jones scored on the next play to make it 12-0 at the 2:56 mark.
Brown and Eric Fuqua intercepted Billings passes in the first half, but the Tigers were unable to convert on either turnover. Westminster Christian then pulled to within 12-6 when Billings scrambled 25 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining before halftime.
The Wildcats received the second-half kickoff and quickly moved 74 yards in six plays to grab a 13-12 lead.
The Tigers answered immediately as Brown hit Wisdom with a 64-yard completion deep into WCA territory. The duo hooked up for a 15-yard touchdown pass moments later – Brown’s 25th of the season – to give Lauderdale County a 19-13 lead with 8:01 left in the third.
Jones rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries, but only once in the second half. Brown completed only 7 of 23 passes for 94 yards.
Lauderdale County has an open date next Friday. The Tigers host Colbert County on Nov. 1 in their regular-season finale.
