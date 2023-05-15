Loretto baseball coach Zac Curtis, drawing on his professional playing experience, doesn’t need long to size up the hypothetical situation.
Curtis, a former major leaguer and left-handed pitcher, has an easily executable strategy if he were facing one of his current players.
Caden Porter, step into the box, kind sir.
Now take your base.
“I’d put him on,” Curtis said Monday, a day after Porter rewrote the Loretto baseball record book. “If he came up with the bases loaded, I’m treating it like there’s a base open at all times.”
Porter could soon draw such respect from other teams.
In one of Loretto’s two playoff wins Sunday, Porter hit three home runs, of which two were grand slams, and finished with nine RBIs.
School records all, say the Mustangs.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock about it,” Porter said of the final blast, which hit off the top of the wall and carried over.
His delirium didn’t cloud the memory of circling the bases.
“I’m positive I touched every base,” he said. “I made sure I touched them all.”
The Mustangs followed their 16-3 win over Fairview with a 10-0 win over Lewis County — Porter scored three times — to advance to a substate series.
Loretto (24-8) plays a best-of-3 series at Milan (28-8) that begins at noon Thursday. Game 2 will be at noon Friday with Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
But Porter’s chance at more history could be fleeting with the state tournament next week.
He has five grand slams this season — yes, five — which ties for second on the current National Federation record book. Porter needs just five more to tie Preston Wilson, a former major leaguer who hit 10 grand slams for South Carolina’s Bambert-Ehrhardt in 1992.
“My first one this year, I was kind of like, ‘Wow,’” Porter said. “I didn’t think I would hit another one. Now, I have five.”
Poor Lane Ezell, who bats just behind Porter.
“I feel bad for him,” Porter joked. “He told me one day that when I get up, he knows he won’t have anyone to knock in.”
Curtis said he was confident that Porter would be intentionally walked before his second grand slam, even with the bases loaded.
Instead, Porter fell behind 0-2 in the count, fouled off two pitches and took a ball before going deep.
“He can hit it anywhere,” Curtis said. “Caden is one of those kids if he sees a pitch more than once, he is going to hit it.”
In a hypothetical Curtis-Porter showdown, with an intentional walk not an option, the 30-year-old Curtis would need to dig deep into his repertoire. He may require a wrinkle or three.
“I’d give him a run for his money,” Porter said. “I don’t think he’d strike me out. I would like to bat off him, but he has some junk.”
