Three teams from Lawrence County (Tennessee) High School made their presence known in the High School Fishing World Finals during the four-day event on Pickwick Lake with top-20 finishes
The team of Will Daniels and Kade Surratt finished third with 13 pounds, 3 ounces, just a little more than three pounds off the winning weight turned in by the team of Anthony Cicero and Dakota Snyder from Pennsylvania.
Daniels and Surratt won two $200 gift cards to Cabelas, a $90,000 scholarship offer to Kentucky Christian University, an $80,000 scholarship offer to Simpson University and two kayaks chosen from a range of prizes.
Daniels said this wasn’t their first time competing in this tournament but it was their best finish.
"Our goal for this year was really just to come out here and do better than we did last year, and we did that," Surratt said.
Lawrence County teammates Jd Bedford and Walker Brown finished in fourth place at 12-10. In addition to gift cards and scholarship offers, the pair came away with two GoPro cameras.
Bedford and Brown are no strangers to high finishes, including taking home the top finish at the 2017 High School Fishing World Finals.
"You have a little bit of pressure on you but it really just makes you want to repeat again," Bedford said.
Lawrence County High School also added a 19th-place finish from Jared Gieske and Hunter Brewer.
The High School World Fishing Finals was a four-day tournament that concluded Saturday, with the field cut to the top 31 teams on the final day
Cicero and Snyder were the last team of the day to weigh in. Their 16-06 catch edged Fletcher and Griffin Phillips of Gardendale High School by less than two pounds. Teams were allowed to weigh three fish.
Cicero and Snyder also claimed the biggest catch of the day at 7-07.
The team said they could not remember who caught which fish because they caught the fish so close together. They said they caught the majority of their fish at 8 a.m.
The event featured two tournaments in one, with the High School Fishing National Championship being held in conjunction with the finals.
The team of Christopher Capdeboscq and Sam Acosta from Northlake Christian in Louisiana finished first, and Lawrence County's Bedford and Brown placed fourth.
Acosta said his team had a few good catches during practice, but the biggest fish came during the tournament.
"It just still feels surreal," he said of the win.
Acosta and Capdeboscq finished 24th in the High School Fishing World Finals.
The event attracted 389 boats.
