Will Daniels and Kade Suratt of Lawrence County (Tenn.) High School held the lead at the end of Day 2 of the four-day High School Fishing World Finals on the Tennessee River.
There are 389 teams competing in the event, which launches at McFarland Park.
Teams turn in their three biggest fish to be weighed at the end of each day. Daniels and Suratt turned in a Thursday catch totaling 15 pounds, 12 ounces. Their two-day total is 29 pounds, 15 ounces.
Blake Cobb and Luke McHan of Fannin County (Georgia) High are in second with a two-day weight of 26 pounds, 11 ounces.
Phil Campbell’s Dakota Mansell and Conner Neal did not have as strong of a day as they did Wednesday but are in 21st place overall with a total weight of 21 pounds, 3 ounces. They are the top team from northwest Alabama.
