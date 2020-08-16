Hayden Dale is an anomaly on the Lawrence County football team because he’s had a taste of the playoffs.
It wasn’t much. Dale was a freshman at Mount Vernon (Va.) High and didn’t get to play.
Since moving to Lawrence County, Dale has not enjoyed watching other teams make the playoffs while the Wildcats miss out.
“It makes me work harder, honestly, because while they’re out playing in the playoffs we’re sitting at home. And it sucks,” the senior receiver/safety said. “… We’ve got to make it. There’s no other option. I won’t let it be another option. Just has to happen.”
Lawrence County competes in Tennessee’s Class 4A, Region 4 and has gone 0-5 in its region games each of the past three seasons. So there’s a big jump to make before the Wildcats are ready to get into the playoffs.
Senior receiver/safety Kaiden Matney said the Wildcats are convinced they can compete with those teams but understand they have to be more aggressive.
“We can’t be scared going into it,” Matney said.
Partway through last season Dale took over at quarterback for Alex Carr, who was injured. The playoffs were out of reach when Lawrence County played Spring Hill in the season finale, but the Wildcats had a chance to break a long region losing skid late in the game.
But Dale threw an interception on a late drive and Lawrence County lost 19-16. He has thought about it many times.
“I want to be great so bad,” Dale said. “Doing that, letting all those guys down, I can’t do that again. It won’t happen again.”
Dale said his high school team in Virginia had also not won a lot in the years before it made the playoffs when he was a freshman.
“They just got mad,” he said. “ The seniors got mad, juniors got mad. People were motivated, you know? That’s what we need, and I think that’s what we have this year. I think we’re on the right track. I know we’re on the right track.”
Offense
Carr, a junior, returns for his third year as the starting quarterback. As receivers, Dale and Matney are glad to have him back healthy.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Matney said. “He has patience and he can get the ball where he needs to get it.
Said Dale: “That kid, he’s a beast, man. He can run. He can throw it. He’s got good vision. He’s a good leader. And me and him have a really good connection.”
Head coach David Marston said Carr has quickness, a strong arm and was playing well last year before tearing his ACL. Marston hopes Carr benefits from stronger protection this fall.
“I like our first five offensive linemen, and then we’ve got a bunch of inexperience after that,” Marston said.
Sam Bradley and Case Tucker are juniors who will play running back in addition to defense. Luke Nichols is a baseball/basketball player who has joined the running back group.
Lawrence County was held to single-digit scoring in four of its five region games last year.
Defense
Matney is a three-year starter at safety who Marston said is the leader of the defense. Dale will join him in the secondary.
Dale likes offense and defense fairly equally, but Matney is a defensive guy.
“I just like hitting way more,” Matney said. “It changes the game. Everybody just gets hyped.”
Tucker and Bradley are among the top linebackers.
Ayden Luffman is a senior defensive end Marston is excited about, especially after Luffman shed some weight and gained some speed.
Lawrence County’s best defensive performances of the 2019 season came against county rivals Loretto and Summertown.
The rest
• Marston said Lawrence County generally did not play freshmen in varsity games until the last two or three years. Lee Santos and Logan Greene return as sophomore linemen after playing last year, and that trend might continue.
“This year we’ve got another freshman lineman that’s got a chance to play and there are some freshman skill guys that are really doing well in practice right now that we think might have chance to play some, be it special teams or starting some at receiver or defensive back,” Marston said.
• Lawrence County’s game against Maplewood is currently set for Sept. 4. If metro Nashville schools don’t begin until Labor Day, Marston said, Lawrence County would earn a win, but the game would not count against Maplewood in the standings.
• Lawrence County’s last region win was Oct. 7, 2016 against Tullahoma, 56-24. On the plus side, however, the Wildcats went 4-1 last year in non-region games. Lawrence County’s four total wins last year were its most since going 8-3 in 2014.
• Marston enters his 18th year coaching Lawrence County. He is the longest tenured head football coach at a school in the TimesDaily’s coverage area. Muscle Shoals' Scott Basden (13 years) and Hackleburg's Rod Hudson (12) are next.
