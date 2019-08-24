LORETTO — Logan Fisher capped a 100-yard rushing night with the winning touchdown with 3:51 to play, as Loretto edged Wayne County 24-20 Friday night.
Fisher’s 35-yard touchdown run came after C.J. Thompson recovered a fumble to set up the winning score. On the first play after the turnover, Fisher broke free for the touchdown.
Wayne County drove to the Loretto 11 in the closing seconds, but a sack thwarted the momentum in the closing seconds.
The teams traded scores throughout. Fisher scored his first touchdown and gave the Mustangs their first points of the season with a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Alex Juarez added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Wayne County answered with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Cade Crews to Clay Baugus. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving Loretto nursing a 7-6 lead.
The Mustangs upped the margin to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter on a 37-yard Toby Glass to Andrew Beard completion.
Wayne County tied it at the start of the third quarter after Christian Teeftaller returned the second-half kickoff 66 yards to the Loretto 29. Four plays later, Jojo Swinea scored on a 4-yard run and added the 2-point conversion.
Jaurez broke the tie with a 34-yard field goal before Teeftaller’s 32-yard TD run put Wayne County ahead 20-17 late in the third quarter.
Fisher, though, scored with 3:51 to play to lift the Mustangs to the win.
Crews finished with 172 passing yards and Baugus had three catches for 103 yards.
Lawrence County 33, Hickman County 26
LAWRENCEBURG — Sophomore Alex Carr rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns to spark Lawrence County to a season-opening win against Hickman County on Friday.
Carr’s final score was a dramatic 76-yard run with 2:01 to play that sealed the win.
JD Bradford added 112 yards on 12 carries, Derrick Young added a 7-yard touchdown run and Kase Tucker added a 1-yard run for the Wildcats.
The teams traded scores throughout. Carr’s 1-yard run and Brayden Wright’s extra point tied it at 7 in the first quarter. Tucker’s run pulled the Wildcats within 14-13 and Young’s run tied it a 20 with 1:47 to play in the third quarter.
Carr’s 30-yard run early in the fourth quarter put the Wildcats on top 27-20. After Hickman County scored to get within 27-26, Carr sealed the win with his 76-yard run.
