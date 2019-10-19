TULLAHOMA — Lawrence County jumped in front early in a key region game, but Tullahoma took control after that on the way to a 30-7 win over the Wildcats Friday night.
Tullahoma (5-3, 2-2) scored 16 points in the second quarter and limited the Wildcats (3-5, 0-4) to 133 yards while rolling up 382 yards.
Ben Fulton scored on runs of 2 and 33 yards, while Hunter Palmer and Jakobee Thomas also had touchdown runs. Justus Chadwick kicked a 29-yard field goal.
JD Bedford put Lawrence County ahead 7-0 with a 1-yard run late in the first quarter, but that was all of the points the Wildcats could get.
Lewis County 37, Loretto 6
HOHENWALD — Lewis County won its third straight game while cruising past Loretto in a Class 2A, Region 5 game.
Logan Fisher’s 31-yard run in the fourth quarter was the only touchdown the Mustangs (3-5, 1-3) could manage against Lewis County (6-1, 3-1).
Fisher finished with 120 yards on 16 carries.
Lewis County’s Christian Nash rushed for 182 yards and touchdowns of 1, 4 and 50 yards on 17 carries.
McEwen 35, Wayne County 0
WAYNESBORO — Hayden Colston scored twice and Ty Glass ran for 110 yards, as McEwen blanked Wayne County in Class A, Region 6 play.
It was the fourth straight win for McEwen (5-3, 4-1), while Wayne County (1-7, 1-3) has dropped five straight.
Colston scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards in the first quarter as McEwen took a 13-0 lead.
Wayne County, which lost three fumbles, muffed a punt and had a kickoff go off the leg of a player that was recovered by McEwen, had a touchdown wiped out for an illegal formation after a 16-play drive in the second quarter.
Kerry Wills added two TD runs for McEwen in the second half.
