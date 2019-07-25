The Lexington High football team hosted a 7 on 7 event Wednesday that also featured Lauderdale County, Central and Rogers.
Linemen do not participate in 7 on 7 scrimmages, so they had their own activities, like a tug of war contest.
Central, Lauderdale County and Rogers all made the playoffs in 2018 and lost in the first round. Lexington missed the playoffs. But all four schools have had strong teams in the recent past, and each team hopes it has improved enough for a better season this fall.
Lauderdale County opens the season Aug. 22 at Brooks, and Rogers takes on Richland (Tenn.) the same night.
Central starts the year Aug. 23 at home against Colbert County, and Lexington is off the first week before opening its season Aug. 30 at home against Rogers.
